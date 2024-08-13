‘I’m Married, My Ex Just Said She’s in Love With Me, and I Don’t Know What To Do’

Q:

I’ve recently bumped into my very first love on the street. We had a really messy affair/friendship/love story when we were teenagers. She always had a boyfriend and we never spoke about our feelings. We also lived together abroad for a year. We had a massive fallout in our early 20s and never spoke to each other again, even though we have one shared best friend.

She was my very first love, the first person I slept with, and she’s always somehow been on my mind. I was convinced that for her, it was “just” sex. Fast forward 10 years, we’re in our 30s, I’m happily married to my wife and life is good. As mentioned, we bumped into each other on the street, and we met up a week later. It was so amazing to see her again, as there was always a massive gap that she had left. I told her I always wanted her in my life but didn’t know how. She told me she was in love with me (what?!) and always missed me, too. We decided to meet again but give it some time to settle.

I’ve done a lot of processing, but I am super confused. I don’t know what feelings are memories from the past and what is today. I don’t know how/if she can be in my life. One of the main reasons I never reached out was out of fear of falling in love again. I can’t imagine how we would become friends but I also can’t stand the fact of not having her in my life at all. I feel like I am trying to solve a puzzle and one piece doesn’t fit.

Any advice is welcome!

A:

It sounds like you’re going through an…emotionally significant event. Love casts the highest highs and lowest lows to anyone caught in it. I can gather that you’re experiencing it from two people and one of those situations is beyond easy reckoning.

Just to cut to the end of it, I think that the puzzle you’re trying to ‘solve’ is finding a place for your ex in this life. In my eyes, it’s not a puzzle where a piece is missing, but one where your tableau is already full and your ex is the newest piece. But you have a significant other of the most significant kind, and that space is full.

The dreadful truth is that if you weren’t married, you could easily restart the relationship with your ex and see where it goes. I can’t vouch for how it would go, but there’s a world where it could happen.

However, you’re living in the present day with your wife. You didn’t mention your marriage being poly or open, so I have to assume that your ex is off-limits. Even most poly people would have a hard time sharing their partner with an ex who professed their love without a serious conversation.

I think it’s a worrying sign for your marriage that after her confession of love, your response was to find ways to include her in your life. That suggests that you’re not fully detached from this ex (I think you know this). When we’re not properly detached from our exes, forming a connection with them is very likely to threaten new relationships. Of the exes I stayed friends with into my current relationship, I was still emotionally attached to one. The strain she put on my partner was palpable. In the first year of our relationship, my ex still held a special place in my mind that strained my new girlfriend. Every platonic visit to see her added stress for my girlfriend. Mentioning her could raise tension in our relationship, and I was not adequately focused on my current relationship.

That became a point of contention during our first year together. I can’t imagine how it might affect a marriage with its attached vows and commitments.

When you describe your ex, I empathize. She seemed to bring similar qualities to your life that mine did to mine. Emotional intensity. Irreplaceable sexual memories. A rough and sudden end. Lingering memories of that intensity that perhaps hasn’t been matched since. I know the feeling, but I think you’re experiencing it more intensely than I ever have. That’s a difficult position to be in.

What I’m going to tell you is:

I think that this ex left an incredibly strong chain of emotional memories on you that’s still present. There’s nothing wrong with having or even holding onto those memories, but they should be held with great care.

By professing her love to you, she’s placed you in a difficult position. One that has pushed many ‘what-ifs’ to the forefront of your mind. ‘What-ifs’ that would jeopardize your marriage if you ever pursued them to your heart’s desire.

I don’t believe in thoughtcrime when it comes to cheating, but the remaining love you have for your ex (platonic or otherwise) is a threat to your marriage. It’s something that either needs to be addressed with your wife or resolved in your mind.

I think you’d benefit from some sit-down time to think about whether this ex can be a viable friend to you without any romantic desires impacting your marriage.

When doing so, here are some thinking points:

A lot can happen in a decade. Is your ex still her past self, or are you attached to the vision of her from all those years ago? If she is the same person she was in her teens, is that a good thing?

What ideals and virtues did you attach to your ex that may have been clouded by the intensity of your memories?

Do you need the emotional heights and ‘messiness’ she stirs in you at your current stage in life? What does your wife represent to you in life, and how does that match up to your ex?

What are you truly, truly seeking from your ex if you decide to meet up again? And what would your wife think if she knew?



Again, I definitely don’t believe in thoughtcrime, which is why I encourage answering these kinds of difficult questions and following the hypotheticals thoroughly in your mind. But I do believe in directness. And to be direct: You’re not alone in this feeling. Running into an ex from our stormy past who injects delicious chaos into our lives happens all the time. It’s almost cliche. So many people have started cheating because they followed their feelings, and it’s led to outcomes as colorful as the rainbow itself. Sometimes, the ex was the ‘right’ person and ending a marriage was the best call. Others end up emotionally desolate and ruined by the adventure. Nobody knows for sure, and that can be part of the allure.

You’ve got a happy marriage, and disruption is knocking at its door. How you handle it will forever be your decision, but this puzzle isn’t about a missing piece. It’s about which piece needs to be set aside during the next step of your life.