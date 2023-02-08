Everyone please keep a thought of kindness to my work colleagues over the last two days as they keep being so patient while all of my waking hours have been dedicated to getting Beyoncé tickets. (I’m so close!!)

Queer as in F*ck You

This op-ed is a local story, but really hits exactly where it needs to hit:

“The proposed ‘Save Women’s Sports Act’ does nothing to protect or support girls and women in sports. If those putting forth this legislation actually listened to the needs and concerns of women in sports, they would outline clear steps to protect women and girls from the rampant sexual assault and harassment plaguing sports — issues we’ve been fighting in the NWSL. They would clarify what’s being done to ensure all institutions in Missouri are Title IX compliant. They would outline a plan to promote equal pay for women athletes. They would ensure young women and girls have equitable resources in sport, especially young women and girls of color. Instead, they’re pushing kids away from the life-changing power of sports, forever depriving them of the invaluable lessons sport teaches, and the best friends they would find on their teams.”

Olympic gold medalist and two-time FIFA World Cup champion Becky Sauerbrunn: Let Missouri Trans Girls and Women Play

Saw This, Thought of You

First and foremost, here are updates on the aftermath of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. And now, here’s how to help.

How to Tell If Your Brain Needs a Break

The Mounting, Undeniable Me Too Backlash

Food for thought! A Friend Doesn’t Have To Be ‘Toxic’ To Be Bad For You

Always relevant: How I Reclaimed A Good Night’s Sleep (and this is a great chance to plug my magnum opus — “Go The F*ck To Sleep!” 8 Ways to Kick Insomnia’s Ass)

“Until recently, women entertainers could count on their 40th birthday as the death knell for their cultural relevance.” The Midlife Renaissance of Women in Hollywood, a quick lil meditation on Jennifer Coolidge, Pamela Anderson, and our current moment in pop culture.

From the author, Jireh Deng 鄧以樂 “The news moved on fast, but I needed time to process how the shooting in my neighborhood shattered our sense of safety in Asian American suburbia. Can we look beyond ‘hate crimes’ as a framework for justice?” Monterey Park Was a Place Where We Didn’t Need to Assimilate. How Do Asian Americans Regain Safety?

Political Snacks

Can you imagine saying, “oh it just cost us so much to steal your land and destroy it in the pursuit of a capitalist nightmare and now we simply cannot afford to pay you back for the generations of trauma and harm we caused?” Ontario Says ‘Colonization’ Costs Mean It Does Not Owe First Nations Billions

White Supremacy Is a Script. “In South Africa, a broken culture of law enforcement has extended long past the formal end of apartheid.”

Tonight is the State of the Union, and Tyre Nichols’ mother, Rowvaugh Wells, is attending the address as a guest of Jill Biden, becoming among the first family members of Black people killed by police to sit in the House chamber for the speech. ‘They Need to See’: Rowvaughn Wells on What It Means to Attend Biden’s State of the Union Address