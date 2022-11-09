Anybody else got election hangover today? My head is so sore! It didn’t get any less sore when this Glee news popped up on my timeline, I’ll tell you that right now. But! There is some tasty stuff in this Pop Culture Fix!

+ ScreenRant caught Ryan Murphy’s appearance on Jenna Ushkowitz and Kevin McHale’s new Glee podcast, And That’s What You REALLY Missed. Apparently he’s got bees in his brains because he talked seriously about rebooting the series, or bringing it to Broadway: “I’m at the phase now with that show, you know, where it’s like, well, there’s been enough time. Like, maybe we should really re-examine it as a brand. You know, should we do a reboot of it in some way? Should we do a Broadway musical of it in some way? Like, it’s sort of like an interesting legacy that I’m interested in doing in a positive way after sort of pausing for a while.” Our entire Autostraddle TV Team agrees we’d rather be tossed out to sea than have to sit through another episode of Glee, ever again, for the rest of our lives.

+ Cuddle up to the sweet, soft sounds of Sapphic Pop.

+ Rebel Wilson has welcomed a baby daughter into the world.

+ How sci-fi changed who gets to go to space.

+ The 2017 TIFF short film, We Forgot to Break Up, is becoming a “queer, indie music feature film.” That’s maybe the gayest film title I’ve ever heard.

+ June and Serena’s “complicated” relationship on The Handmaid’s Tale.

It is important that we are critical of the choices being made pertaining to Serena’s story because of how closely The Handmaid’s Tale resembles our lived reality as Black women. Framing June and Serena’s investment in white feminist values as truth pays a disservice to historical memory. Formerly enslaved Black women did not maintain human connection with white masters, and the pain of enslavement was not remedied by a change of setting. June and Serena create a counter narrative of healing and camaraderie that never existed for the women whom this story is based on.

+ Shelli Nicole’s new favorite TV show, Bad Sisters, has been renewed for a second season on Apple TV+!

+ In her new Glamour Women of the Year Awards profile, Cynthia Erivo say she’s really proud she came out as bisexual, that she feels more like herself than she ever has before.

+ We failed Kit Connor. Let’s make sure it doesn’t happen again.

+ The A.V. Club interviewed Danielle Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood about getting weird together in Roku Channel’s new Weird Al biopic.

+ FINALLY. VIOLA DAVIS WILL BE PRESIDENT!

+ Janelle Monáe always travels with suitcases full of elaborate costumes.

+ SNL is getting slammed for its upcoming Dave Chappell hosting gig.