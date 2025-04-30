Airyn De Niro (Yes, Robert’s Daughter) is Coming Out Trans, Telling Her Own Story, Has Great Hair

Robert De Niro’s Daughter Airyn Came Out to the World As Trans

Technically Airyn De Niro has been out for a while and started hormone therapy back in November, but she’s here now with Them to tell her own story without the speculation of paparazzi-fueled sites like Daily Mail trying (and failing) to do it for her. Last month, paparazzi caught snaps of Airyn while she was visiting her father and went wild with headlines and speculations. In the interview with Them, Airyn said, “Not only did they get information wrong about me… They just sort of reminded me that people really don’t know anything about me.” Which is true, not only by the nature of celebrity – we don’t truly know anything about the people we only know from media and social media – but also because Robert De Niro and Airyn’s mother Toukie Smith raised her as much out of the spotlight as they could with famous parents, wanting to provide “as much of a normal childhood as possible.”

Late or not (my opinion is, it’s never too late to discover your true self and live your truth), Airyn is wasting no time wanting to use her celebrity for good. She says, “I want queer people of color and bigger-bodied people to have a Hunter Schafer” and hopes to someday recreate one of her mother’s modeling photos with a magazine like Vogue. On top of going out for modeling gigs and auditioning for live-action and voice-acting roles, Airyn is studying to be a mental health counselor, noting a niche she can fill by helping especially people of color and queer people with more “mental health advocacy and support.”

One of the cutest facts I learned from this interview, in my humble opinion, is that her first step in Airyn’s journey toward her gender expression was to get pink locs, inspired by Halle Bailey’s hair in the live action The Little Mermaid film. Representation matters!

More News That’s Part of Your World

+ Nine Perfect Strangers returns soon, with King Princess making their acting debut in the show with Maisie Richardson-Sellers as her partner (who I personally love from Legends of Tomorrow)

+ Demi Lovato, Shea Couleé, Ts Madison, Julia Fox, Laverne Cox, Chrishell Stause and more spotted at the opening of new LGBTQ+ hotel, The Tryst, in Puerto Vallarta in Mexico

+ Doechii, Ayo Edebiri, Janelle Monáe, and Sha’Carri Richardson are among the all-Black host committee of the MET Gala this year, whose theme is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style

+ Fear Street: Prom Queen dropped a trailer, which features queer actress Suzanna Son, Finna Strazza who played queer on Paper Girls, and one girl in a tux at the prom which seems awfully queer to me

+ Megan Thee Stallion is opening her own Popeyes because she can do whatever the hell she wants!! (Including wearing construction gear that is…probably not up to code. But is cute as heck.)

+ South Korea launched its first ever lesbian dating show, called ToGetHer (which reminds me of that band that sang that song, “I know my calculus, it says u + me = us,” which is actually just basic arithmetic, algebra at most)

+ American Music Awards nominees list came out, which features Billie Eilish and Chappell Roan with seven noms each, Doechii as a first-time nominee, and also SZA, Lady Gaga, Lola Young, Megan Thee Stallion, and Latto on the list

+ Lux Pascal says her brother Pedro wears his humanity on his sleeve and helped her gain confidence especially after she came out

+ Two-person band Um, Jennifer? discusses their first album, which is an ode to transness

+ Dog Movie is about a trans couple who have been letting their friend sleep on their couch too long