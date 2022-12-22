I’m wrapping up a little early because a blizzard is coming and I have no food? (on the one hand, yay for a snow-filled Christmas, but on the other, I do not want to deal with this mess)

Political Snacks

“Gender, Butler argues, is not some internal truth, some irrefutable fact of our existence, but rather a performance that we produce through “stylized repetition.” In other words, gender is not something that we are, but something that we do. Further, Butler points out that “woman” is a category that has been handed down and defined by the very power structure (patriarchy) that feminism hopes to disrupt—and thus, Butler suggests, a problematic foundation on which to build a movement.

The above may read as a bit humdrum in 2022 (“Gender is a construct? You don’t say!”), but it was anything but uncontroversial in 1990. It helps to set the stage: In 1990, Laverne Cox, Elliot Page, and Caitlyn Jenner were not household names. There was no RuPaul’s Drag Race, and even Boys Don’t Cry, with all its problems, was nearly a decade away from hitting theaters. Matthew Shepard was alive. Ellen DeGeneres, Rosie O’Donnell, and George Michael were in the closet. And sodomy was still illegal in parts of the United States, to say nothing of gay marriage or gay adoption.”

Reading Judith Butler’s Gender Trouble in the Age of Ron DeSantis. “More than 30 years after it was published, the seminal queer theory text still has some things to say.” YOUR MUST READ TODAY.

Queer as in F*ck You

Sending so much love to Mar’quis Jackson’s family. Black Trans Activist Mar’Quis Jackson Killed in Philadelphia

Children Born Outside UK to British Parents in Same-Sex Couples Left ‘Stateless.’ “British nationals and EU spouses say they were told by Home Office that children born abroad are not eligible for British citizenship.”

Scottish Government Hails ‘Historic Day’ as Msps Pass Gender Recognition Bill

At Istanbul’s Queer Olympix, the Aim Is for LGBTQ+ Athletes to Have Fun and Feel Safe

Brittney Griner and the Role of Race in Diplomacy. “The main theme of the Republican criticism was a supposed weakness in releasing an international war criminal to bring Griner home. Making this argument required a profound tolerance for hypocrisy, given that those huffing about the necessity of keeping an arms dealer in prison belong to a party that has made access to firearms so obscenely sacrosanct that guns have become the leading cause of death for American children.”

As I’m typing up today’s round up, the jury is now deliberating in Tory Lanez’s assault trial over the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. I have been thinking a lot about this: How Tory Lanez Trial Bloggers Are Shaping the Conversation Around Megan Thee Stallion. From one of the authors, Kat Tenbarge — “Within days of Megan Thee Stallion being shot, bloggers and hip hop podcasts began trafficking in the narrative that she lied. Now, as Tory Lanez is on trial for the shooting, CiCi Adams and I investigated how their misogynoir has influenced the case.”

Let’s stay on this point: Don’t “Both Sides” Megan Thee Stallion Getting Shot

Saw This, Thought of You

Are Aliens Coming or Is It Just Christmas? There were multiple reports of a UFO sighting in Wisconsin, which I know will excite a very specific brand of spooky gay (and I love you for it) — but I have to ask… perhaps Christmas lights… just exist? Maybe that’s a thing? 👽

OK BUT this title and excerpt! wow — Tripping With My Mom. “An unspoken, impenetrable chill kept us apart for years. ’Shrooms brought us back together.”

How to Donate Money Even If You Don’t Have a Lot to Give

Sheryl Lee Ralph is Helping Tell Real Stories of Black Women Living With HIV