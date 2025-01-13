Reneé Rapp and Elmo Say It’s Okay to Feel Your Feelings

Process Your Feelings with Reneé Rapp on Sesame Street

Need a fuzzy hug in these terrible, dark times? Check out Reneé Rapp singing with Elmo and friends on Sesame Street.

The trailer for the upcoming season of Sesame Street (its 55th!) shows sapphic sensation Reneé Rapp singing with the muppets about the gayest thing you can do on a children’s show: processing your feelings. The trailer features her singing a genuine bop about how it’s okay to feel your feelings alongside Elmo, Cookie Monster, and Abby Cadabby.

Other queer guest stars that will make appearances this season include (but may not be limited to) SZA, Jonathan Van Ness, and Billie Jean King. Quite an eclectic bunch! The new season, however, is the last season to be produced under the deal between HBO and Sesame Workshop, so it seems like Sesame Street will need a new home soon.

Season 55 starts on January 16th, and I look forward to hearing Reneé Rapp’s full song about feeling big feelings, because I do indeed have plenty of big feelings to feel.

More Queer Pop Culture News for You:

+ Rachel Maddow is returning to her nightly spot on MSNBC to report on Trump’s first 100 days.

+ The Grammys have decided to go on despite the wildfires in LA, but will raise money for relief funds

+ Oscar nominations will be delayed because of the wildfires.

+ Aubrey Plaza has, understandably, deleted her Instagram account

+ Actress Mary Malone talks about playing a trans character in Missing You who is more than her identity

+ The Goosebumps cast talks about their roles as Latinx and queer characters in the new season

+ Paul Fieg says that the rumors that A Simple Favor 2 is indefinitely delayed are false

+ Chappell Roan won BBC’s Sound of 2025 award

+ The new season of Traitors is in full swing and packed with queer folks

+ Whitney Cummings is making jokes about lesbian firefighters only hiring lesbians in the LAFD and people are not having it

+ Lucy Dacus is making a call for cool, hot mascs on TikTok and I do highly recommend taking a scroll through that sound

+ Rebel Wilson and her wife wore their wedding dresses to the Australian Open, which apparently was a confusing choice

+ Harley Quinn‘s fifth season is somehow gayer than ever and I, for one, can’t wait

+ Squid Game creator claims there were no Korean trans women actresses he could possibly cast in the trans role in season two

+ Apparently Karla Sofia Gascon fixed her titular character’s motivations to be more authentic to the trans identity instead of just a “screwball premise” in Emelia Perez

+ Upcoming Hear Me Roar will tell the story of Elizabeth Bellinger, a British trans woman who helped shape the trans movement in the early 2000s

+ And just to leave you with a bit of joy that isn’t really NEWS but made me happy: Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s Amber Benson singing Under Your Spell on Cameo