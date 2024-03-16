Reine #58: Communication Era

Two friends go check on a third friend after that person's break up. They discover that this friend is in a self-described "slut era" but the punchline of the joke is that they are only doing these activities online and have yet to actually approach any of their new paramours in real life.

Carmen Phillips

Carmen is Autostraddle's Editor-in-Chief and a Black Puerto Rican femme/inist writer. She claims many past homes, but left the largest parts of her heart in Detroit, Brooklyn, and Buffalo, NY. There were several years in her early 20s when she earnestly slept with a copy of James Baldwin’s “Fire Next Time” under her pillow. You can find her on twitter, @carmencitaloves.

