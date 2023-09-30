Reine #52: New Girlfriend

By

a comic: a lesbian runs into a dungeon shouting "GUYS! GUYS! I JUST GOT A NEW GIRLFRIEND!" three hooded figures perched under a sign that says DYKE COUNCIL say "SHOW HER TO US." in the next panel, the lesbian says "SHE'S REALLY SWEET AND PRETTY AND SHE HAS A GOOD JOB AND I'M IN LOVE!" in the next panel, the council looks closer at a photo on the lesbian's phone and say HMMM. in the next panel, the council asks the lesbian "how big?" and the lesbian says "what?" in the next panel, the council says "her cup size. what is it?" and the lesbian says "I-". In the final panel, the lesbian says "they're massive" while bowing before the council, who responds "good job. huge win for you. well done, kid."

Dyke council result: approved

Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our A+ Members. If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining A+ and supporting the people who make this indie queer media site possible?

Join A+!
Related:

Ren Strapp

Ren Strapp is a butch lesbian illustrator and designer, who makes comics about her life. She is an Appalachian farm girl living in Portland, OR. She loves birds and plants. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram and support her work on Patreon.

Ren has written 54 articles for us.

1 Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!