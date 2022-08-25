Hey hi hello everyone!

What a whirlwind the last couple of weeks have been — finally, now, I have time to rest, but after months of mayhem, sitting still doesn’t come naturally to me. This can make reading hard. I’ll start a handful of different books and only get 15 or 20 pages into each because nothing is clicking. I’ll read for five minutes and think it was half an hour. I’ll get frustrated because I’m both too restless and too tired to get my brain to cooperate. I want more than anything in the world to be sitting and reading, but it turns out that leisure is a skill, and I am woefully out of practice.

This is where Rainbow Reading feels like a real boon to me — getting to talk with Kayla and the other AS team members about the exciting books on our radars is reinvigorating because 1) I simply love my hot smart friends and 2) I love when they recommend things to me. After all, that’s how I ended up on this week’s Wait Is This A Date, talking about the recommendations my hot smart friends make about dating and love! I had so much fun hanging out with Drew and Christina.

In that collaborative spirit (and because I am a tired little husk), this week’s RR is co-written with light of my heart Kayla I’ll kick it over to her!

Yes, hello lit pals! It’s me, Kayla, here to tag-team RR with my lil mushroom Yashwina! I love this series so much, because queer literature truly means so much to me, and having a space to celebrate it every week fills me with so much joy. Also, helping out with RR this week feels especially fitting because we are almost exactly? two? months? away? from my very first book ever coming out?!?!?! It’s a tiny little novelette called Helen House, and if you like queer horror, well, it’s for you! It’s available for preorder now, and stay tuned for more about it 😎