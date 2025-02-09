Quiz: Which ‘Traitors U.S.’ Season 3 Cast Member Are You?

Chaos, betrayal, revenge! The Traitors U.S. season three has been excellent television and it keeps getting better. But have you wondered which of the season three cast members is most like you? Finally, here’s a quiz to find out!

Since there are over twenty people in the cast, not everyone is an option here. (I’m sorry to that guy Wells(?) and Britney Spears’ ex-husband.) But the important people are! Maybe you have main character energy like Bob the Drag Queen or maybe you’re a ruthless competitor like Boston Rob. Maybe you’re confused in a frustrated Carolyn Wiger way or maybe you’re confused in a hilarious Tom Sandoval way. Traitor or faithful, lips open or sealed, take this quiz to have your essence revealed.

Which The Traitors U.S. Season 3 Cast Member Are You?

What would you wear as your Traitors entrance look?(Required)
Do you want to be a traitor or a faithful?(Required)
How would you describe your roundtable approach?(Required)
What would you do during your B-roll?(Required)
Who was your favorite Traitors U.S. Season 2 cast member?(Required)
What's your favorite non-Traitors reality competition show?(Required)
Pick an iconic Alan Cumming performance:(Required)
Pick a famous liar:(Required)
What's your favorite Housewives franchise?(Required)
Which Drag Race alum do you want to see on Season 4?(Required)
Pick a critter you might see around the castle:(Required)
What do you do when someone tells you a secret?(Required)

Drew Burnett Gregory

Drew is a Brooklyn-based writer, filmmaker, and theatremaker. She is a Senior Editor at Autostraddle with a focus in film and television, sex and dating, and politics. Her writing can also be found at Bright Wall/Dark Room, Cosmopolitan UK, Refinery29, Into, them, and Knock LA. She was a 2022 Outfest Screenwriting Lab Notable Writer and a 2023 Lambda Literary Screenwriting Fellow. She is currently working on a million film and TV projects mostly about queer trans women. Find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Drew Burnett has written 661 articles for us.

4 Comments

  3. See, I figured this was rigged to only say Bob the Drag Queen or Chrishell (hashtag gay icons only), but reading the comments I now feel Very Special for having gotten Bob. Brb, gonna go make another cup of coffee and do some mischief. 💙

