Quiz: Which ‘Traitors U.S.’ Season 3 Cast Member Are You?

Chaos, betrayal, revenge! The Traitors U.S. season three has been excellent television and it keeps getting better. But have you wondered which of the season three cast members is most like you? Finally, here’s a quiz to find out!

Since there are over twenty people in the cast, not everyone is an option here. (I’m sorry to that guy Wells(?) and Britney Spears’ ex-husband.) But the important people are! Maybe you have main character energy like Bob the Drag Queen or maybe you’re a ruthless competitor like Boston Rob. Maybe you’re confused in a frustrated Carolyn Wiger way or maybe you’re confused in a hilarious Tom Sandoval way. Traitor or faithful, lips open or sealed, take this quiz to have your essence revealed.

Which The Traitors U.S. Season 3 Cast Member Are You? What would you wear as your Traitors entrance look? (Required) Something simple Something chic but practical Something cute Something cool Something designer A power suit with flair My signature hat The best look in the castle Umm... clothes? Who gives a shit? Do you want to be a traitor or a faithful? (Required) A faithful A traitor I don't want to betray my friends! But I would... I want to betray my enemies! A traitor! I would be the calmest traitor and the most chaotic faithful I could catch like every traitor as a faithful Oh my God a faithful! Either group would like me Either way I'd win I thought Alan got to pick? How would you describe your roundtable approach? (Required) Attack attack attack Putting on a show! I'd just speak my mind I wouldn't be the first to speak, but when the time was right I'd speak with tact I would manipulate the other players to vote the way I wanted I'd be loyal — until I wasn't I'd keep quiet and vote with the group I'd act clueless but vote smart Oh God I don't know! I do know... Wait, I don't know... What's happening? What would you do during your B-roll? (Required) reading in bed showering staring at yourself in the mirror putting makeup on taking makeup off journaling styling your hair skincare routine final touches on perfect outfit writing a hit list Who was your favorite Traitors U.S. Season 2 cast member? (Required) Peter Weber Trishelle Cannatella Dan Gheesling Bergie C.T. Parvati Shallow Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu Kate Chastain Larsa Pippen Phaedra Parks What's your favorite non-Traitors reality competition show? (Required) RuPaul's Drag Race The Great British Bake Off Shark Tank The Amazing Race Ex on the Beach Top Chef Survivor Are You the One? The Challenge American Idol Pick an iconic Alan Cumming performance: (Required) Piers in Spice World Boris Grishenko in GoldenEye Fegan Floop in Spy Kids Nightcrawler in X2: X-Men United Eli Gold in The Good Wife Desk Clerk in Eyes Wide Shut Sandy Frink in Romy and Michele's High School Reunion Wyatt Frame in Josie and the Pussycats Billie Blaikie in The L Word The Emcee in Cabarat on Broadway Pick a famous liar: (Required) Frank Abagnale Jr. Lance Armstrong James Frey Elizabeth Holmes P.T. Barnum Belle Gibson Ryan Lochte Elisabeth Finch Anna Delvey Every U.S. President What's your favorite Housewives franchise? (Required) Salt Lake City Orange County New Jersey Atlanta Miami Beverly Hills Potomac Dallas New York City (classic) New York City (new) Which Drag Race alum do you want to see on Season 4? (Required) Jinkx Monsoon Trixie Mattel Trinity the Tuck Monét X Change Alyssa Edwards Valentina Sasha Colby Adore Delano Bianca Del Rio Katya Zamolodchikova Pick a critter you might see around the castle: (Required) sheep hawk puffin black grouse red squirrel wildcat goat peacock Alan's dog Lala Tom Sandoval What do you do when someone tells you a secret? (Required) Usually keep it secret Keep it to yourself because you feel important Try really, really hard to keep it a secret Get paranoid they're lying to you You'd like to think you wouldn't tell, but... you would Other people's business has nothing to do with me Play stupid if anyone asks Tell my best friends and no one else Use the information to manipulate people Use the information to get ahead Δ