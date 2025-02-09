Quiz: Which ‘Traitors U.S.’ Season 3 Cast Member Are You?

Chaos, betrayal, revenge! The Traitors U.S. season three has been excellent television and it keeps getting better. But have you wondered which of the season three cast members is most like you? Finally, here’s a quiz to find out!
Since there are over twenty people in the cast, not everyone is an option here. (I’m sorry to that guy Wells(?) and Britney Spears’ ex-husband.) But the important people are! Maybe you have main character energy like Bob the Drag Queen or maybe you’re a ruthless competitor like Boston Rob. Maybe you’re confused in a frustrated Carolyn Wiger way or maybe you’re confused in a hilarious Tom Sandoval way. Traitor or faithful, lips open or sealed, take this quiz to have your essence revealed.
Which The Traitors U.S. Season 3 Cast Member Are You?
oh no i’m zach efron’s brother
I like him ! He’s pretty good at the game !
I’d trade in my Traitors membership to not have gotten Danielle. 🤪
See, I figured this was rigged to only say Bob the Drag Queen or Chrishell (hashtag gay icons only), but reading the comments I now feel Very Special for having gotten Bob. Brb, gonna go make another cup of coffee and do some mischief. 💙