Quiz: Which Queer Tarot Deck Should You Try?

Pulling tarot cards for yourself or for friends can be fun, magical, empowering, intuitive, sexy, inspiring, calming, grounding, joyful, exciting, stimulating, relaxing, or anything else that you want it to be. And while buying hundreds of decks isn’t the way for most non-professionals, it can be really powerful to get your hands on a new set of cards and see how they can challenge your assumptions and expand your interpretations of these larger-than-life archetypes and everyday figures.

But with hundreds of decks in the world, it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you’re new to tarot. And while more and more creators are working to be inclusive, there’s nothing quite like working with a set of cards that was designed by someone within our community, someone who openly identifies as queer.

Ready to experience some deck lust? Every one of these decks is queer-created, gorgeous, beginner-friendly, and available for purchase right now. (Please note that while there are some truly incredible queer decks that have been created with limited print runs throughout the last hundred years, I wanted to focus here on card sets that were made by queer creators, that are also currently available for purchase and not so advanced as to alienate beginners. Please feel free to drop your favorite queer decks in the comments!)

I make no apologies for bringing these incredible decks to your attention — what you do with this information is entirely up to you. (But supporting queer creators is its own kind of magic!)

What kind of relationship do you have with your closest friends?(Required)
When you ask someone you trust for advice, what are you looking for?(Required)
If you were to describe your personal style (for clothing, housewares, or otherwise), which adjectives would you be most likely to use?(Required)
When you imagine yourself reading tarot cards for a friend, what’s the vibe?(Required)
What is something you love about yourself?(Required)
What’s your favorite way to unwind?(Required)
What’s your relationship with spirituality?(Required)
How would your nearest and dearest describe you?(Required)
If money, accessibility, and community were no object, where would you live?(Required)
And lastly, who are you at a party?(Required)

