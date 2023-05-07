A wide variety of LGBTQ humans, some of whom are not human at all

"mostly queer, mostly women—on the precipice of change"

Every flavor of LGBTQ2IA under the sun

Need some bite-sized pieces of queer fiction? Try a short story collection! Take this quiz and it will match you with a book of short stories: an anthology featuring various contributors or a single author collection! Whether your interests are queer horror, Indigenous futurism, or realist stories about queer Black church ladies, there’s a book here you will love!

Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph Goodreads and Instagram.

Casey has written 118 articles for us.