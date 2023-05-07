Need some bite-sized pieces of queer fiction? Try a short story collection! Take this quiz and it will match you with a book of short stories: an anthology featuring various contributors or a single author collection! Whether your interests are queer horror, Indigenous futurism, or realist stories about queer Black church ladies, there’s a book here you will love!
Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, Storygraph
Goodreads
and Instagram.
Casey has written 118 articles for us.
I got: Buffalo is the New Buffalo Chelsea Vowel
Chelsea Vowel — who also writes as âpihtawikosisân — published this collection of Métis futurism to acclaim in 2022. The science fiction stories here tackle themes of ancestral traditions, colonization and its impacts on Indigenous peoples, Indigenous resistance, and more. Looking back in order to imagine a future, the work references a common contemporary saying among Indigenous people: “education is the new buffalo.” In other words, education is the backbone of survival as buffalo historically was for Plains nations. But what, Vowel asks, if Indigenous people ensured that ancestral ways — like dependance on the buffalo — continue into the future instead of relegating them to the past? Vowel investigates this question in the book’s eight stories. In one, a Two-Spirit rougarou shapeshifts in the 19th century and becomes involved in an organization that successfully changes the future and stops Canadian colonial expansion. In others, foxes transform into humans and entangle themselves in human romance and a Métis man is gored by a radioactive bison and gains superpowers.
I got Buffalo Is The New Buffalo by Chelsea Vowel too and it looks really good!