When I’m uncertain or scared about the world, I often turn to art. There are lessons to be learned from — and comforts to be found in — storytelling.
The United States of America has been a place of unchecked state violence since its founding. I’ve spent this week reflecting on the horrors perpetuated by recent Democratic administrations in order to maintain perspective in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t cause to be scared of a second Trump term and the way life is about to get even worse for so many. There is a lot of work to do, as there is always work to do, and there is also a need for entertainment and inspiration.
Take this quiz to find out which queer movie you should watch that speaks to our current moment.
Quiz: Which Queer Movie About Resisting State Violence Should You Watch?
I got Nimona!
I loved the questions – especially the 1 to 10 rating ones.
Drew thank you sooo much! I got La Leyenda Negra. I wish I knew what all the options were!!
There’s definitely V for Vendetta and Nimona base on descriptions and images. I’m guessing there’s Skate Kitchen based on the descriptions. I got Pepi Luci Bom (1980) which is apparently the one that includes peeing on a cop’s wife. I also think one of the images is from Aimée & Jaguar (1999).
eeeeeew pisskink thats gross i thoight u meant peeing on a cop i can’t take any Les film that does that seriously unless it’s done in a silly Billy way