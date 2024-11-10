When I’m uncertain or scared about the world, I often turn to art. There are lessons to be learned from — and comforts to be found in — storytelling.

The United States of America has been a place of unchecked state violence since its founding. I’ve spent this week reflecting on the horrors perpetuated by recent Democratic administrations in order to maintain perspective in the aftermath of Tuesday’s election. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t cause to be scared of a second Trump term and the way life is about to get even worse for so many. There is a lot of work to do, as there is always work to do, and there is also a need for entertainment and inspiration.

Take this quiz to find out which queer movie you should watch that speaks to our current moment.

Quiz: Which Queer Movie About Resisting State Violence Should You Watch? Pick a microgenre: (Required) Animated YA action Lesbian period piece romance Sci-fi music film Arthouse farce Lo-fi arthouse sci-fi Indie suspense drama Dystopian action DIY arthouse manifesto Tender family drama Queer coming-of-age Pick a year: (Required) 1980 1983 1994 1999 2005 2018 2020 2022 2023 2024 Do you want to watch something romantic? (Required) Yes!! Yes, but tortured Yes, love is one of our greatest tools in challenging times Depends on your definition of romantic There's nothing more romantic than risking your life for the person you love The greatest romance is between someone and their principles Everything is romantic No time for that Not really Ugh no Do you want something sexy? (Required) YES Sexy AND kinky At least a sexy cast One sexy actress is enough No thank you No time for that Too upset for that Sensual not sexy Tender not sexy I don't know On a scale of 1 (not upsetting) to 10 (upsetting), what can you handle? (Required) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 On a scale of 1 (mainstream) to 10 (arthouse), what kind of movie are you in the mood for? (Required) 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Pick a runtime: (Required) 49 min 80 min 81 min 82 min 84 min 101 min 104 min 107 min 125 min 130 min What do you consider the most noble reason to get arrested? (Required) Peaceful protest Gay sex in public Sabotaging ICE agents Hacktivism Beating up rapists Peeing on a cop's wife in a sexual way Ecoterrorism Anything to help children Anything for love Any violence against a fascist state Pick a Letterboxd review: (Required) "This movie starts with an old lady checking out a younger woman's ass but it ends with you sobbing and curled up in your bed" "In an unbalanced world the revolution can never actually end." "Like a car needs gas, I need bisexual content in order to function, and this keeps me going" "iso crusty militant ecopunk girlfriend with junkyard truck and shady sushi bar hookup" "every movie where a dyke consensually pees in someone’s mouth gets 5 stars from me!" "Lesbian flirting in the form of skateboard lessons!!!" "No wonder Disney tried to kill this film. It makes every single film they've made in fucking years look like absolute DOGSHIT" "sometimes family is a lesbian mother, her gay husband, his lover, their daughters and three lesbian goths. and that’s valid" "Provocative. Incendiary. A huge middle finger to the fucking goons who run this world. Loved every second of it." "Every 5th of November I’m reminded about how much I love Natalie Portman and how much I hate the government." What's your favorite of these notorious examples of copaganda in film? (Required) Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse Se7en The Silence of the Lambs 21 Jump Street Zootopia Bright Fargo BlackKklansman Freeheld Die Hard What's your favorite of these notorious examples of copaganda on television? (Required) Brooklyn 99 The End of the F***ing World Jane the Virgin Wynonna Earp The Legend of Korra NCIS: Hawaii Class of '09 The Fosters Six Feet Under (sorry) Sense8 (SORRY) Δ