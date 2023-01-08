Quiz: Which Pokemon Is Your Gender?

Frisk: I reveal what my foe is hiding.

Disguise: I am covered in a shroud that, once per battle, protects me from attack.

Pastel Veil: When I am sent into battle, I heal my allies of poison damage. When I'm in battle, they cannot be poisoned.

Run Away: I am guaranteed to get away if I want to.

Own Tempo: I cannot be confused or intimidated.

Rough Skin: You're putting yourself at risk just making contact with me.

Rattled: I get super duper extra fast and jumpy when I get scared or intimidated.