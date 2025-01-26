Quiz: Which Lesbian Pants Are You?

While I prefer to live my life in the comfort and ease of daily sweatpants, I am but one lesbian, and the world is filled with so many more lesbians. Perhaps they are curled up in the corner of their local bookstore in some jewel-toned corduroys reading a slim book about gardening, or perhaps they’re in their carpenter jeans, painting your house. Or maybe they are embodying the spirit of a different pair of pants altogether. Let’s get started, it is time for you to discover your true authentic self!

Riese is the 43-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.

Riese has written 3293 articles for us.