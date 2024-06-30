Do you like watching TV? Did you like watching TV in the aughts? Allow me to take you back to a simpler time, a time when iPod Shuffles existed, and you could play computer games on a CD at the library! Apparently, the early aughts are the beginning of the Golden Age of TV (Sex and the City, The Sopranos, at least some of Friends), and Kids TV is no exception! Answer my questions and I’ll tell you which iconic early aughts – or noughties, if you’re in the UK – kids tv character you are!
Quiz: Which Iconic Early Aughts Kids TV Character Are You?
- 0
-
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
Related:personality quiz
ashni
Ashni is a writer, comedian, and farmer's market enthusiast. When they're not writing, they can be found soaking up the sun, trying to make a container garden happen, or reading queer YA.
ashni has written 50 articles for us.