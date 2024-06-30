Quiz: Which Iconic Early Aughts Kids TV Character Are You?

Do you like watching TV? Did you like watching TV in the aughts? Allow me to take you back to a simpler time, a time when iPod Shuffles existed, and you could play computer games on a CD at the library! Apparently, the early aughts are the beginning of the Golden Age of TV (Sex and the City, The Sopranos, at least some of Friends), and Kids TV is no exception! Answer my questions and I’ll tell you which iconic early aughts – or noughties, if you’re in the UK – kids tv character you are!

Which Iconic Early Aughts Kids TV Character Are You?

What’s your Spotify playlist called?(Required)
What does your dream vacation include?(Required)
Pick an afternoon snack!(Required)
Pick your personal nightmare!(Required)
You just found $100 on the street! What do you do with it?(Required)
What’s your next tattoo?(Required)
A cute girl just asked if you’re free next weekend! What activity do you pitch?(Required)
Where do you want to live long-term?(Required)
Pick a Halloween costume:(Required)
Choose a fun non-alcoholic beverage:(Required)
You’ve stumbled upon an estate sale! What do you take home?(Required)
You’re at the plant store and you can bring home one (1) plant. What do you choose?(Required)
Choose a mode of transit!(Required)

