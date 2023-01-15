Expand your queer reading horizons and try a book in translation! Not sure where to start? Take this quiz! I’ve gathered eight LGBTQ books in translation from around the world in various genres and forms. Manga? Check! Science fiction? Check! Family saga? Check! Magical realism? Check! And more! For other ideas for queer books in translation, check out this list of Must-Read Queer Books from Around the World on Book Riot and this list of Queer Nordic and Scandinavian Books by yours truly at Autostraddle.
Known in some internet circles as Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian, Casey Stepaniuk is a writer, librarian, and new parent. She writes for Book Riot and Autostraddle about queer and/or bookish stuff. Ask her about cats, bisexuality, libraries, queer books, drinking tea, and her baby. Her website is Casey the Canadian Lesbrarian. Find her on Twitter, Litsy, StorygraphGoodreads
and Instagram.
Oooh this sounds very intriguing!
“Concerning My Daughter by Kim Hye-Jin, Translated by Jamie Chang
This contemporary novel was originally published in 2017 in Korean by South Korean author Kim Hye-Jin and translated into English in 2022. Although it portrays a lesbian character in her 30s, the story is told from the perspective of her 70ish mother, foregrounding their complicated mother-daughter relationship. When the daughter Green moves back in with her mom with her girlfriend Lane in tow, her mother finds it impossible to accept or support her daughter’s identity, partner, conception of family, or her involvement in a case supporting her fellow queer university colleagues who have been unfairly dismissed. Green’s mother fulfilled the tradition of dedicating her life to her husband and child and continues to believe it’s the only path for women. This is despite this life not delivering what it promised her: her husband has passed away, leaving her with a crumbling home and having to continue working into her old age. A patient at the care facility where she works who also lived an untraditional life might be the turning point for Green’s mother to change her thinking.”