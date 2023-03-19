Hello, and welcome to the Sunday Quiz!! Autostraddle is currently fundraising, which means everyone on senior staff is working longer hours than usual, so while every quiz I personally write tends to be un petit deranged, if you feel as if this particular quiz is even more weird and specific than usual — you’re probably correct! The quiz is inspired by the Sarah Paulson x Tig Notaro Lesbian Party Bus moment in queer history from last week. And if you have no idea what I’m talking about, lucky for you, we have a detailed explainer all about the who, what, where of the Lesbian Party Bus. (Or, you know, if you don’t care about the Lesbian Party Bus and are just here for some mindless quiz-taking, that’s fine, too!)
Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is the managing editor of Autostraddle and a lesbian writer of essays, short stories, and pop culture criticism living in Miami. She is the assistant managing editor of TriQuarterly, and her short stories appear or are forthcoming in McSweeney's Quarterly Concern, Joyland, Catapult, The Offing, and more. Some of her pop culture writing can be found at The A.V. Club, Vulture, The Cut, and others. You can follow her on Twitter or Instagram and learn more about her work on her website.
Kayla has written 501 articles for us.
I always think I’m going to get a surprising quiz result that reveals how cool and hot I am and I always get the equivalent of The High School Show Choir Competition Bus. I accept my fate.
Honestly this is a compliment to my quiz-making skills
the magic school bus! i have said multiple times that my style goals for work are ‘butch ms. frizzle’ so i accept this with honor
Lol incredible style goals
“You’re boarding The Bus Where a Bunch of Nuns Are Fucking in Season 3, Episode 3 of The L Word!”
This is so not what I expected
The High School Show Choir Competition Bus
This tracks pretty well, despite me not being able to carry a tune in a bucket. I feel like studio arts gays are pretty close in spirit to theater gays. Plus, I was a Shark in my junior high school production of West Side Story.
ooo yes studio arts counts
As someone who was in orchestra, wind ensemble, marching band, and jazz band, I feel specifically called out by getting the High School Show Choir Competition Bus. And having spent so much time on competition buses, I can confirm that they contain a bumper crop of horny, drama-filled chaos.
the horniest bus rides ever!!!!!!
Magic School Bus and you are 80% correct!
Latter three out of the five predictions for the Magic School Bus here, nice one XD
lol I will take the 80%
Very happy to get on the Rockford Peaches bus and promptly make out with Lupe.
lmao YES