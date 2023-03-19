Quiz: What Gay Party Bus Are You Boarding?

By

Hello, and welcome to the Sunday Quiz!! Autostraddle is currently fundraising, which means everyone on senior staff is working longer hours than usual, so while every quiz I personally write tends to be un petit deranged, if you feel as if this particular quiz is even more weird and specific than usual — you’re probably correct! The quiz is inspired by the Sarah Paulson x Tig Notaro Lesbian Party Bus moment in queer history from last week. And if you have no idea what I’m talking about, lucky for you, we have a detailed explainer all about the who, what, where of the Lesbian Party Bus. (Or, you know, if you don’t care about the Lesbian Party Bus and are just here for some mindless quiz-taking, that’s fine, too!)

What is your preferred form of transportation?(Required)
What is the sexiest form of transportation?(Required)
You have a long bus ride ahead of you; what are you doing to occupy yourself?(Required)
Choose a bus:(Required)
You and your friends have rented a party bus — where are you going?(Required)
What’s the playlist like on your party bus?(Required)
What is the number one ESSENTIAL for your party bus?(Required)
Pick a movie featuring a form of transportation in the title:(Required)
Choose your fighter, Lesbian Party Bus Edition:(Required)
Choose a still from the 1994 movie Speed:(Required)
Choose an Indigo Girls lyric:(Required)
What anthropomorphized form of transportation from a children’s show is the most TERRIFYING?(Required)

Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya

14 Comments

  4. The High School Show Choir Competition Bus

    This tracks pretty well, despite me not being able to carry a tune in a bucket. I feel like studio arts gays are pretty close in spirit to theater gays. Plus, I was a Shark in my junior high school production of West Side Story.

    Reply to This Comment

  5. As someone who was in orchestra, wind ensemble, marching band, and jazz band, I feel specifically called out by getting the High School Show Choir Competition Bus. And having spent so much time on competition buses, I can confirm that they contain a bumper crop of horny, drama-filled chaos.

    Reply to This Comment

