I’ve never been much of a baker, but once fall hits, I want to bake! Baking creates a sensory experience that makes me feel so cozy. It fills me with nostalgia even though I’m not the greatest baker. I like baking things that don’t require too many steps (like cooling … sugar cookies, ugh) and are easy to make. I encourage you to make a sweet treat and share it with loved ones! Have a movie night, maybe make one of the soups in last year’s soup quiz, and enjoy a homemade dessert. It’s also fun to bake with someone! The results include links to recipes for the treats!

What aspect of fall are you looking forward to the most?(Required)
You’re shopping at a local makers market, what candle are you picking?(Required)
You bake the recipe from this quiz and invite a friend over to share it. Which plate would you serve your dessert on?(Required)
You’re hosting a cozy scary movie night. What movie are you watching first?(Required)
You had a fun day full of outdoor activities planned, but you woke up and the weather widget was wrong. You’re really itching to get out of the house. Which of these days sounds best?(Required)
Pick a fall shoe:(Required)
You win a $100 gift card to a local shop. It’s one of those small shops full of cute home decor and gifts. What are you buying?(Required)
Which fall activity sounds best?(Required)

