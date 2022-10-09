Going to the Makers Market. It’s indoors, lots of small booths to shop, plus food, drinks, and live music.

Stopping by a coffee shop then heading to HomeGoods or Marshall’s since you’d like to buy some fall decor for your home. It’s also just fun to roam the aisles and you could use a new spatula or a candle.

You remember there’s a couple estate sales going on. You grab coffee and a breakfast bagel at your favorite coffee shop then head out for a day of hunting for goodies.

You decide to sleep in, have a slow morning, then head out to your favorite cafe by noon. You get your nails done and boba before heading home.

Your favorite museum has a new exhibition you’ve been itching to see. You treat yourself to breakfast and spend a couple hours looking at art.

There’s a bakery in town that has the best pumpkin pie. You get a slice, a coffee, and people watch. There’s a cute bookstore next door so you pick up a new book then head back to the coffee shop for a second beverage and crack open the book.

You’re craving soup. You get your favorite soup and stop by the fancy grocery store. You get some cheeses, olives, bread, some meats, nuts, all the makings for a delicious charcuterie board, plus some bottles of wine. Those small batch ones with the cute labels. You also pick out a bunch of desserts and text your friends to meet you at your place. You light some candles and have a beautiful indoor picnic.