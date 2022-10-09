I’ve never been much of a baker, but once fall hits, I want to bake! Baking creates a sensory experience that makes me feel so cozy. It fills me with nostalgia even though I’m not the greatest baker. I like baking things that don’t require too many steps (like cooling … sugar cookies, ugh) and are easy to make. I encourage you to make a sweet treat and share it with loved ones! Have a movie night, maybe make one of the soups in last year’s soup quiz, and enjoy a homemade dessert. It’s also fun to bake with someone! The results include links to recipes for the treats!
Baked Apple Cider Donuts! I love outgoing and cozy equally, so this is perfect! And Sallysbakingaddiction is THEE trustworthy recipe source
and my partner got Pillowy Pumpkin Snickerdoodles! We’ll definitely make one of these this week :)
Shockingly accurate. White Chocolate Chai Snickerdoodles. Other than holding the white chocolate (not my jam) the description is spot on.
Literally drinking my morning chai when I got White Chocolate Chai Snickerdoodles as my result. So accurate!
Love this quiz! And thank you for the result – I had no idea that apple cider donuts could be within my reach!
perfect quiz timing! i went to my local farmers’ market yesterday and came away with more produce than i can reasonably eat, so i was already on the hunt for some recipes.
white chai snickerdoodles sound intriguing and the description is spot-on
I can’t wait to make pumpkin scones!