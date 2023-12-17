Quiz: Plan a 90s Movie Marathon and I’ll Predict Your 2024 Gay Vibe

Sure this could be a straightforward resolution making exercise, but c’mon — what’s the fun in that?

Instead, let’s plan the ideal 90s movie marathon day from sun-up to sun-down, and I’ll tell you what “vibe” you’re bringing with you into the New Year. What do I mean by vibe in this instance? It’s a feeling, an ethos, a guiding light, an aura to wrap yourself in as you make your next steps and decide what’s best for you. Be the hero of your own story, be the main character. Here we go!

Plan a 90s Movie Marathon and I'll Predict Your 2024 Gay Vibe It’s movie marathon day! What time are you waking up? (Required) 7AM to enjoy the quiet and peace of the morning. 6AM, gotta pop up and seize the day! 10AM, I want to savor the comfort of my bed before I get started. 9AM, I need some solitude before I face the world. 8AM to journal and meditate, otherwise I’m of no good to anyone. Noon, ummm… why would I get up during the morning on a movie day? Ok you’re finally out of bed. What is your set up? Where are you watching these films? (Required) A soft, oversized armchair by a large window. It doesn’t matter, I can’t sit in any one place for too long or I get anxious. A plush, well-worn sofa nestled in a tucked away corner with soft throw pillows and a chunky knit blanket. A secluded reading nook with dark, velvet curtains, and an antique armchair. A trendy velvet couch with oversized cushions and a soft throw blanket. A massive bean bag chair with ottomans and floor cushions strewn about everywhere for maximum lounging. What are your movie snacks? (Required) Herbal tea and a bowl of mixed nuts, popcorn popped with olive oil and sea salt. Nutritional yeast covered popcorn (and a side of vegan jalepeño cheese dip). Kettle corn popcorn and a mug of hot chocolate. Dark chocolate-covered berries and a glass of red wine or an oat milk latte. An iconically gay cheese plate with freshly cut fruit. A tray full of candy, and yes that means I’m digging into the last remnants of my Halloween stash if needed. Time for the first movie! Which popular movie from the early 90s (1990-1993) are you watching first? (Required) "Poetic Justice" (1993):

"Jurassic Park" (1993):

"Sleepless in Seattle" (1993):

"Daughters of the Dust" (1991):

"Paris Is Burning" (1990):

"Sister Act" (1992):

Second movie! Which popular movie from the mid 90s (1994-1996) are you watching next? (Required) “Waiting to Exhale” (1995):

"Bound" (1996):

"The Incredibly True Adventure of 2 Girls in Love" (1995):

"Set It Off" (1996):

"Watermelon Woman" (1996):

"Matilda" (1996):

Lunch break! What are you eating to fuel up? (Required) Grilled chicken Caesar wrap with bacon bits and a side of sweet potato fries. Loaded nachos with guacamole, and sour cream. Macaroni and cheese with a breadcrumb crust, served alongside a classic BLT. Truffle oil-infused mushroom risotto. Spinach and artichoke stuffed grilled chicken breast, served with truffle parmesan fries. Unicorn-themed cupcakes! Back to the task at hand! What are you watching from the late 90s (1997-1999)? (Required) "Soul Food" (1997) :

"The Matrix" (1999):

"Love Jones" (1997):

"Practical Magic” (1998):

"Girl, Interrupted" (1999):

“But I’m a Cheerleader" (1999):

Just as your marathon is wrapping, your phone buzzes with a text message. Who’s on the other end? (Required) Listen, your grandparent isn’t great at phones, but they wanted to make sure you were coming home for the holidays. Your younger gay sibling just wanted to gossip. The group chat TikTok thread is alive again! An intriguing hookup you’ve been flirting with has reached out for another round. Your mom friend is texting to remind you about the group brunch next week. Your bestie sent over those silly photos yesterday. Ok Long Day! Time for bed, what’s a part of your night routine? (Required) A warm, calming shower. A workout. Dimming the lights and lighting scented candles. Mindful meditation and journaling. Turning off your electronics and picking up a book. A creative activity, like some light drawing or doodling. Not related to your movie marathon, pick one movie from Riese’s infamous list of Top Ten ’90s Movies Beloved by Girls Who Turned Out Gay: (Required) “A League of Their Own” (1992):

“Foxfire” (1996):

“Now and Then” (1995):

“The Craft” (1996):

“Fried Green Tomatoes” (1991):

“How to Make an American Quilt” (1995):

And now a Plot Twist! Pick one final movie, but this time from the 2000s! (Required) "Imagine Me & You" (2005):

"D.E.B.S." (2004):

“Saving Face” (2004):

"The Hours" (2002):

“Jennifer’s Body” (2009):

"Amélie" (2001):

