Quiz: Plan a 90s Movie Marathon and I’ll Predict Your 2024 Gay Vibe

Sure this could be a straightforward resolution making exercise, but c’mon — what’s the fun in that?

Instead, let’s plan the ideal 90s movie marathon day from sun-up to sun-down, and I’ll tell you what “vibe” you’re bringing with you into the New Year. What do I mean by vibe in this instance? It’s a feeling, an ethos, a guiding light, an aura to wrap yourself in as you make your next steps and decide what’s best for you. Be the hero of your own story, be the main character. Here we go!

It’s movie marathon day! What time are you waking up?(Required)
Ok you’re finally out of bed. What is your set up? Where are you watching these films?(Required)
What are your movie snacks?(Required)
Time for the first movie! Which popular movie from the early 90s (1990-1993) are you watching first?(Required)
Second movie! Which popular movie from the mid 90s (1994-1996) are you watching next?(Required)
Lunch break! What are you eating to fuel up?(Required)
Back to the task at hand! What are you watching from the late 90s (1997-1999)?(Required)
Just as your marathon is wrapping, your phone buzzes with a text message. Who’s on the other end?(Required)
Ok Long Day! Time for bed, what’s a part of your night routine?(Required)
Not related to your movie marathon, pick one movie from Riese’s infamous list of Top Ten ’90s Movies Beloved by Girls Who Turned Out Gay:(Required)
And now a Plot Twist! Pick one final movie, but this time from the 2000s!(Required)

