29 Pictures Of Lesbian Sex According To Stock Photography

Stock photography: that underrated art form in which professionals create rights-free images suitable for usage by a variety of magazine and online publications. In the ten years between the first time we made this post about Lesbian Sex According to Stock Photography (2014) and the time we made the revamped version you are reading today (2024), stock photography has improved by leaps and bounds — these days you can search for “lesbian sex” photos on Shutterstock and see two cute dykes with alternative lifestyle haircuts making lunch instead of two identical twins in lingerie holding each other’s faces. But don’t worry, there are still treasures to be found, and plenty we’ve kept in our pockets all this time! We’ve got girls braiding their hair into another girls’ hair, girls grabbing each other’s butts, girls fidgeting with each other’s bra straps, photos suspiciously tagged with both “lesbians” and “twins,” girls in blindfolds, girls with facepaint, girls jamming their teeth into each other’s jaws, girls wrapped in ribbon! So many lesbian sex acts you didn’t even know existed! So many white girls in full lingerie sets with very long hair!

Seriously though, who knew that the primary lesbian sex act was standing breast-to-breast, staring at the camera?

29 Photos Of Lesbian Sex According To Stock Photography