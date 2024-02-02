29 Pictures Of Lesbian Sex According To Stock Photography

Stock photography: that underrated art form in which professionals create rights-free images suitable for usage by a variety of magazine and online publications. In the ten years between the first time we made this post about Lesbian Sex According to Stock Photography (2014) and the time we made the revamped version you are reading today (2024), stock photography has improved by leaps and bounds — these days you can search for “lesbian sex” photos on Shutterstock and see two cute dykes with alternative lifestyle haircuts making lunch instead of two identical twins in lingerie holding each other’s faces. But don’t worry, there are still treasures to be found, and plenty we’ve kept in our pockets all this time! We’ve got girls braiding their hair into another girls’ hair, girls grabbing each other’s butts, girls fidgeting with each other’s bra straps, photos suspiciously tagged with both “lesbians” and “twins,” girls in blindfolds, girls with facepaint, girls jamming their teeth into each other’s jaws, girls wrapped in ribbon! So many lesbian sex acts you didn’t even know existed! So many white girls in full lingerie sets with very long hair!
Seriously though, who knew that the primary lesbian sex act was standing breast-to-breast, staring at the camera?
29 Photos Of Lesbian Sex According To Stock Photography
This is a classic illustration of a common misunderstanding about the purpose of dental dams and also the purpose of mood lighting
“Ugh, Beatrice, you can’t stay under the desk all day! I have work to do!”
“Is that a poisonous snake in your hand or are you just happy to see me”
At last, Erica placed the final strawberry atop her girlfriend’s Yeast Infection Cobbler
This is the kind of sex you can have at The Cheesecake Factory without being asked to leave, probably
“But if we are BOTH the captains of the ship then who is gonna kill the spider babe we can’t have two captainaokayhwowdsjha—”
Okay sorry but how are they going to make one couple the living embodiment of bisexual lighting and the other couple is COOKOUT CONDIMENTS, frankly this is why we can’t have nice things
Johanna and Katniss stayed perfectly still so as to blend in with the rest of the presents under Taylor Swift’s Christmas tree
“And when we get into clowncore, this is where we’ll put your big red nose!”
“No, wait, the Ambien just kicked in. Sorry.”
“I fit this entire string of pearls up my girlfriend’s asshole while wearing Spanx and a bra, find yourself a man who can do that”
Where’s my sandwich?!
Blair and Shelly figured out how to make sure they’d never lose each other at the Dinah Shore Pool Party again
“She thinks braiding my hair is easy but just wait until she tries to unbraid my shirt”
Cassandra thought she was meeting a hot lesbian in the woods for a woodland stew and tent sex and when she arrived and found out that Alex was simply a straight white cis man cosplaying as a lesbian, she had no choice but to throw herself into the fire and who can blame her, really
Serpent of old, ruler of the deep. Guardian of the bitter sea. Show us your glory. Show us your power! We pray of thee, we pray of thee. We invoke thee.
“Babe I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, your contouring skills are unmatched.”
“Just spitballing here, but I’m gonna guess bacterial vaginosis?”
“You know you really should consider going down a cup size, there’s lots of extra space in here”
All I need in this life of sin is an exercise ball between me and my girlfriend
“Ugh Stacey seriously do we HAVE to listen to King Princess EVERY time we have sex?”
“Take it, slut”
“Okay tell me when it’s in tell me when it’s in!!!!!!”
“RENEW WARRIOR NUNNNN!!!!!!!!”
Eliza had been waiting all her life for a woman who would lick her chin, and now that it was finally happening, she could barely remember to breathe
“Watching “The West Wing” in upward-facing dog lesbian sandwich pose is probably the best idea we’ve had since buying these matching nude bodysuits on the internet”
“Okay there’s just a TINY bit of broccoli in the back there”
“Okay and when I sing ‘take me baby or LEAVE ME’ you twist away on the LEAVE ME”
“Look bitch, I let you keep the cat, the least you can do is give me my coat back”
Melanie was certain this was the best way to get pregnant, but Effie wasn’t so sure
Lots of people get lost in Saltburn…
SCISSORING MISSION ACCOMPLISHED
Before you go! Autostraddle runs on the reader support of our AF+ Members.
If this article meant something to you today — if it informed you or made you smile or feel seen, will you consider joining AF
and supporting the people who make this queer media site possible?
Join AF+!
Riese is the 41-year-old Co-Founder of Autostraddle.com as well as an award-winning writer, video-maker, LGBTQ+ Marketing consultant and aspiring cyber-performance artist who grew up in Michigan, lost her mind in New York and now lives in Los Angeles. Her work has appeared in nine books, magazines including Marie Claire and Curve, and all over the web including Nylon, Queerty, Nerve, Bitch, Emily Books and Jezebel. She had a very popular personal blog once upon a time, and then she recapped The L Word, and then she had the idea to make this place, and now here we all are! In 2016, she was nominated for a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Digital Journalism. She's Jewish and has a cute dog named Carol. Follow her on twitter and instagram.
Riese has written 3141 articles for us.