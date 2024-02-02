29 Pictures Of Lesbian Sex According To Stock Photography

Stock photography: that underrated art form in which professionals create rights-free images suitable for usage by a variety of magazine and online publications. In the ten years between the first time we made this post about Lesbian Sex According to Stock Photography (2014) and the time we made the revamped version you are reading today (2024), stock photography has improved by leaps and bounds — these days you can search for “lesbian sex” photos on Shutterstock and see two cute dykes with alternative lifestyle haircuts making lunch instead of two identical twins in lingerie holding each other’s faces. But don’t worry, there are still treasures to be found, and plenty we’ve kept in our pockets all this time! We’ve got girls braiding their hair into another girls’ hair, girls grabbing each other’s butts, girls fidgeting with each other’s bra straps, photos suspiciously tagged with both “lesbians” and “twins,” girls in blindfolds, girls with facepaint, girls jamming their teeth into each other’s jaws, girls wrapped in ribbon! So many lesbian sex acts you didn’t even know existed! So many white girls in full lingerie sets with very long hair!

Seriously though, who knew that the primary lesbian sex act was standing breast-to-breast, staring at the camera?

29 Photos Of Lesbian Sex According To Stock Photography

Portrait of two kissing lesbian women in medical face masks

This is a classic illustration of a common misunderstanding about the purpose of dental dams and also the purpose of mood lighting

girl with another girl under her desk

“Ugh, Beatrice, you can’t stay under the desk all day! I have work to do!”

two girls in animal prints one is holding a snake

“Is that a poisonous snake in your hand or are you just happy to see me”

Sexual intimate moments in bed between young passionate couple with strawberries

At last, Erica placed the final strawberry atop her girlfriend’s Yeast Infection Cobbler

Portrait of Caucasian and African American women on gray background. Concepts of beauty and fashion, interracial friendship or lesbian relationship.

This is the kind of sex you can have at The Cheesecake Factory without being asked to leave, probably

Portrait of two Lesbians in peaked caps with their hands in each others mouths

“But if we are BOTH the captains of the ship then who is gonna kill the spider babe we can’t have two captainaokayhwowdsjha—”

Portrait of four young people, same sex couples posing shirtless, kissing over white background. LGBTQIA supporters. Concept of lgbt community, support, love, human rights, pride month, lesbian sexuality

Okay sorry but how are they going to make one couple the living embodiment of bisexual lighting and the other couple is COOKOUT CONDIMENTS, frankly this is why we can’t have nice things

Oh crap I forgot to turn the oven off

Johanna and Katniss stayed perfectly still so as to blend in with the rest of the presents under Taylor Swift’s Christmas tree

Lesbian couple in bed surrounded by rainbow flags

“And when we get into clowncore, this is where we’ll put your big red nose!”

lesbian nun kissing her nun friend

“No, wait, the Ambien just kicked in. Sorry.”

Sexy lesbian couple posing at vintage wall with pearls

“I fit this entire string of pearls up my girlfriend’s asshole while wearing Spanx and a bra, find yourself a man who can do that”

Where's my motherfucking sandwich, ladies?

Where’s my sandwich?!

caption

Blair and Shelly figured out how to make sure they’d never lose each other at the Dinah Shore Pool Party again

Lesbian lovers engage in playful interactions on bed as one braids the others hair

“She thinks braiding my hair is easy but just wait until she tries to unbraid my shirt”

naked woman dancing in the fire while a man plays guitar

Cassandra thought she was meeting a hot lesbian in the woods for a woodland stew and tent sex and when she arrived and found out that Alex was simply a straight white cis man cosplaying as a lesbian, she had no choice but to throw herself into the fire and who can blame her, really

Serpent of old, ruler of the deep. Guardian of the bitter sea. Show us your glory. Show us your power! We pray of thee, we pray of thee. We invoke thee.

Serpent of old, ruler of the deep. Guardian of the bitter sea. Show us your glory. Show us your power! We pray of thee, we pray of thee. We invoke thee.

two women staring into each other's eyes in a lesbian sexy photo

“Babe I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, your contouring skills are unmatched.”

Portrait of two tenderly hugging women. Lesbian intimacy.

It wasn’t exactly what Shirley had imagined when she’d heard a lesbian character was joining the Ted Cinematic Universe, but she didn’t *hate* it either.

Uh babe you're smushing my nose

“Just spitballing here, but I’m gonna guess bacterial vaginosis?”

mmm next week let's wear our matching red panties

“You know you really should consider going down a cup size, there’s lots of extra space in here”

All I need in this life she said is an exercise ball between me and my girlfriend, me and my girlfriend

All I need in this life of sin is an exercise ball between me and my girlfriend

two girls with their faces painted white with red hearts

“Ugh Stacey seriously do we HAVE to listen to King Princess EVERY time we have sex?”

Tallinn, Harjumaa, Estonia - 06.17.2021: Beautiful Lesbian Couple Standing in a Modern and Sun Light Filled Kitchen Cooking Food Together As They Give Each Other a Taste With a Big Spoon.

“Take it, slut”

young sexy lesbian couple in underwear having a foreplay in bed in the bright morning on valentine’s day. Intimacy, passion, erotic concept.

“Okay tell me when it’s in tell me when it’s in!!!!!!”

WE LOVE FEATHER BOASSSSS!!!!!!!

“RENEW WARRIOR NUNNNN!!!!!!!!”

Uh huh that's right right there right on the tip of the chin ooo yeah that's it

Eliza had been waiting all her life for a woman who would lick her chin, and now that it was finally happening, she could barely remember to breathe

two lesbians lying on top of each other in a lesbian sex pose

“Watching “The West Wing” in upward-facing dog lesbian sandwich pose is probably the best idea we’ve had since buying these matching nude bodysuits on the internet”

two lesbians in flannels looking at each other's mouths

“Okay there’s just a TINY bit of broccoli in the back there”

two lesbian women young and mature bdsm dominant and submissive a

“Okay and when I sing ‘take me baby or LEAVE ME’ you twist away on the LEAVE ME”

I let you keep the cat, the least you can do is give me my coat back

“Look bitch, I let you keep the cat, the least you can do is give me my coat back”

Melanie was certain this was the best way to get pregnant, but Effie wasn't so sure

Melanie was certain this was the best way to get pregnant, but Effie wasn’t so sure

two women in mouse and cat outfits and lingeire in bed lesbian sex photo

Lots of people get lost in Saltburn…

TA-DA: SCISSORING!

SCISSORING MISSION ACCOMPLISHED

