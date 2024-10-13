Quiz: Pick Your Own Victorian Mansion Escape Adventure and I’ll Tell You What Your Halloween Costume Should Be

I’ve always been spooked by Victorian mansions, even the ones that are seemingly innocuous from the outside. I think it’s because they’ve been the backdrop for so many scary movies that my brain now automatically makes the association from “Victorian” to “scary”! I did a little research, though, and it turns out that’s been happening for generations, long before horror movies became commonplace. Victorian homes went from being symbols of the rich (good) to symbols of the rich (bad), and eventually, art caught up to the popular view.
Anyway, gay Christmas is fast approaching and with it comes the need for at least one, and possibly several, costumes! If you don’t have a Halloween costume yet, have no fear. For the low, low price of making it out of a spooky Victorian mansion, you get a gay costume idea!
Frog (or Toad)! This is great, but I already dress this way so no one would know it was a costume… :D