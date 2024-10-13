Quiz: Pick Your Own Victorian Mansion Escape Adventure and I’ll Tell You What Your Halloween Costume Should Be

I’ve always been spooked by Victorian mansions, even the ones that are seemingly innocuous from the outside. I think it’s because they’ve been the backdrop for so many scary movies that my brain now automatically makes the association from “Victorian” to “scary”! I did a little research, though, and it turns out that’s been happening for generations, long before horror movies became commonplace. Victorian homes went from being symbols of the rich (good) to symbols of the rich (bad), and eventually, art caught up to the popular view.

Anyway, gay Christmas is fast approaching and with it comes the need for at least one, and possibly several, costumes! If you don’t have a Halloween costume yet, have no fear. For the low, low price of making it out of a spooky Victorian mansion, you get a gay costume idea!

Pick Your Own Victorian Mansion Escape Adventure and I’ll Tell You What Your Halloween Costume Should Be You find yourself in front of a Victorian mansion. What’s on the porch? (Required) A single rocking chair A swing, held up by threadbare rope A skull Black flowers growing in a planter A sign pinned to the front door that says “come in” Two suitcases, really old looking A vaccine card, but the name is too faint to make out. As a matter of fact, so is the year. An actual raven You make your way up the porch steps and notice the door knocker. What does it resemble? (Required) A lion A gargoyle A raven A dragon A cat A bat A rat A magpie Your stranger danger gets the better of you, and also, you’ve seen enough scary movies to know you should turn around. You start to step off the porch when an otherworldly voice rings in your head. What does it say? (Required) Finally, you’ve returned. Hello, darling I missed you Welcome back You can’t just walk away Come in and sit for a moment You know you want a peek Nice try You turn back around, against your better judgment, and are about to use the animal-shaped door knocker to signify your presence when the door swings open. Who opens the door? (Required) A haggard butleress A child – she can’t be older than 8 A stern looking governess A ghost, somehow with a corporeal form A half woman, half spider A witch A knight in full armor, no face A nurse Your host ushers you in, and you can’t help but notice a strange odor. What does the house smell like? (Required) Wet earth Mildew Vomit Dust Smoke Natural gas Rotting fruit Dried flowers You notice that there are oil paintings along the walls. What’s the closest oil painting to you? (Required) An older man, unsmiling. A young woman, who looks like the child who greeted you, just a few years older. A family portrait. An eerie landscape. A mountain. A still life, except it’s all skulls and dead flowers. Just black paint with a little lighter area in the middle. Carcasses hanging from something. Your host ushers you into a sitting room with bookshelves lining the walls. You walk up to the bookshelf and look at the tomes. What’s the first book you see? (Required) Edgar Allen Poe’s Collected Works The Portrait of Dorian Gray Carmilla The Turn of the Screw The Yellow Wallpaper Frankenstein The Haunting of Hill House Fledgling You check your phone and realize several hours have passed. You try to get up but your body won’t let you. You realize you don’t have cell service. What does your host say? (Required) They don’t have cell service in this time. Yes, that’s on purpose. Do you want to try the landline? That’s odd. Sorry to hear that. What’s cell service? Don’t worry, I don’t either. Nothing. Food appears on the table in front of you. What is it? (Required) A lime-green savory jello dish Spaghetti, but the meatballs are eyeballs Soup. Three M&Ms Rotting fruit. A single apple. Stale crackers and funky cheese. A single, raw potato. You realize you’re ravenous, and you dive in, ignoring the part of you that screams stranger danger. Your host offers you a beverage, and before you can answer, a drink shows up on the table. What is it? (Required) A tiny glass of port A big glass with very little water A cup of tea A martini garnished with a single cured fish eyeball A house-made blueberry soda A cup of what looks like… blood? A Bloody Mary A sludgy smoothie A few sips into the beverage, you nod off on the couch. What do you dream about? (Required) Falling. Life-size mushrooms. Being stuck in the woods. Lots of clowns. Your least-favorite ex Witches clustered around a giant cauldron Being a mouse Your landlord stopping by unannounced. Choose a scary movie! (Required) The Ring Train to Busan Get Out Psycho The Silence of the Lambs A Quiet Place Parasite The Babadook You wake up and your host is missing. How do you escape the house? (Required) You smash a window. You run out the front door. You battle your host, emerge the victor, and leave calmly. You find a book of spells and cast a protection spell around you. You tell the house that you will return in one month, and it lets you leave. Your significant other comes to rescue you. Thanks, location sharing. You shape-shift into a small animal, and escape undetected. You don’t. You’ll still get a Halloween costume, but you belong to the house now. Δ