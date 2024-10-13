Quiz: Pick Your Own Victorian Mansion Escape Adventure and I’ll Tell You What Your Halloween Costume Should Be

I’ve always been spooked by Victorian mansions, even the ones that are seemingly innocuous from the outside. I think it’s because they’ve been the backdrop for so many scary movies that my brain now automatically makes the association from “Victorian” to “scary”! I did a little research, though, and it turns out that’s been happening for generations, long before horror movies became commonplace. Victorian homes went from being symbols of the rich (good) to symbols of the rich (bad), and eventually, art caught up to the popular view.

Anyway, gay Christmas is fast approaching and with it comes the need for at least one, and possibly several, costumes! If you don’t have a Halloween costume yet, have no fear. For the low, low price of making it out of a spooky Victorian mansion, you get a gay costume idea!

You find yourself in front of a Victorian mansion. What’s on the porch?(Required)
You make your way up the porch steps and notice the door knocker. What does it resemble?(Required)
Your stranger danger gets the better of you, and also, you’ve seen enough scary movies to know you should turn around. You start to step off the porch when an otherworldly voice rings in your head. What does it say?(Required)
You turn back around, against your better judgment, and are about to use the animal-shaped door knocker to signify your presence when the door swings open. Who opens the door?(Required)
Your host ushers you in, and you can’t help but notice a strange odor. What does the house smell like?(Required)
You notice that there are oil paintings along the walls. What’s the closest oil painting to you?(Required)
Your host ushers you into a sitting room with bookshelves lining the walls. You walk up to the bookshelf and look at the tomes. What’s the first book you see?(Required)
You check your phone and realize several hours have passed. You try to get up but your body won’t let you. You realize you don’t have cell service. What does your host say?(Required)
Food appears on the table in front of you. What is it?(Required)
You realize you’re ravenous, and you dive in, ignoring the part of you that screams stranger danger. Your host offers you a beverage, and before you can answer, a drink shows up on the table. What is it?(Required)
A few sips into the beverage, you nod off on the couch. What do you dream about?(Required)
Choose a scary movie!(Required)
You wake up and your host is missing. How do you escape the house?(Required)

ashni

Ashni is a writer, comedian, and farmer's market enthusiast. When they're not writing, they can be found soaking up the sun, trying to make a container garden happen, or reading queer YA.

ashni has written 53 articles for us.

