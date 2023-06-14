Pop Culture Fix! We got your Pop Culture Fix here! Cold soda, ice cream, Pop Culture Fixes! Best prices in the neighborhood!

+ Paramount+ has picked up a new show from Elliot Page’s Page Boy Productions. According to Deadline, “Len & Cub is a limited six-part series dramatizing the secret relationship of two young men in rural 20th-century New Brunswick whose story came to light when a box of photos was recently discovered in an estate sale.”

+ “The gay is here and it’s going to get gayer.” Patrik-Ian Polk on P-Valley’s success, the return of Noah’s Arc, and telling Black gay stories.

+ Pedro Pascal can’t bring himself to watch the Last Of Us season finale.

+ Jane Lynch Returns to The Bystanders podcast with season two guests Guests Darren Criss, Margaret Cho, and Heather Morris.

+ Finally! The full Nimona trailer is here!

+ Can I interest you in a first look at the new season of Wheel of Time? I bet I can!

+ Okay the promo photos of Prime Video’s adaptation of Red, White, & Royal Blue are super cute.

+ Disneyland Pride display pays tribute to lesbian history.

+ Blue Jean evokes the anxieties of being a gay teacher in the Thatcher era.

+ The best LGBTQ+ comedy movies, ranked.

+ Megan Thee Stallion has surprise Pride reunion with classmate she defended from homophobia.