I hope this link roundup can provide a bit of queer counter-programming to the dominant narratives of this “holiday.” I hope you also get to be in the sun today though, because you deserve! Wear sunscreen!

Queer as in F*ck You

Queer liberation can look like a lot of things, and sometimes one of those things is a lesbian sex toy underground black market. That’s right, in Inside a Secret Lesbian Sex Toy Smuggling Ring, Vice takes a look at Thrilling Bits, the 1980s mail-order sex toy company started by Lisa Power and her then-girlfriend that smuggled dildos, other sex toys, and banned queer erotica between the US and the UK. At the time, the openly available sex toys on the market in the UK apparently sucked, and Power stepped up to fill the gap, making sure to deliberately piss off anti-S&M crusaders of the time with a decidedly sex positive mindset regarding lesbian politics. Power reflects on the work done by Thrilling Bits at the time, as well as some of the missteps. It’s a frank and honest interview/feature about a hyperspecific queer movement from history. Dig in!

Read and watch a gorgeous, urgent poem on trans liberation by Raquel Willis: What Is Trans Liberation?

For Queer Starbucks Workers, Pride Month Is Strike Month. For further relevant reading, the Autostraddle Pride package this year included a quick primer on queer history and the labor movement.

What Does It Mean to Be Queer? I love a photoessay, and the scroll on this is gorgeous!

Michael Imperioli ‘Forbids Bigots and Homophobes’ from Watching His Work. I got a chuckle from this over the weekend. Mostly, I’m just so happy Stef Rubino was RIGHT about Michael Imperioli.

Minnie Bruce Pratt passed away over the weekend, and Autostraddle’s Stef Rubino is working on a reflection on her life and legacy that we’ll publish next week. For now, here’s a brief tribute from Sarah Schulman:

RIP Minnie Bruce Pratt

1946-2023

A giant of our movement: white anti-racist lesbian poet, organizer and educator.

Crimes Against Nature, about losing custody of her sons, was one of the first books explicitly about lesbian life and struggle to be recognized by the establishment. — sarah schulman (@sarahschulman3) July 2, 2023

Saw This, Thought of You

Sue Johanson, Beloved Canadian Sex Educator, Dead at 93.

Political Snacks

While the subject matter is bleak, this headline deserves awards: The Supreme Court Has Killed Affirmative Action. Mediocre Whites Can Rest Easier. But while you’re here, read Carmen Phillips on the ruling if you haven’t already.

The Supreme Court Doesn’t Care That the Gay Wedding Website Case Is Based on Fiction. Alrighty then.

U.S. Judges Block Bans on Transgender Youth Healthcare in Kentucky, Tennessee.

‘Vote, Run, Win and Lead’: Counting Black Women’s Seats at the Table.

Has Ron DeSantis Eaten Pizza Before? Sorry, I had to share this one for the headline alone because LMAO.

One More Thing

Local Organizations Uplift the Community As Harmful LGBTQ Legislation Goes Into Effect. I’m putting this down here as a bonus link, because it’s a hyperlocal story, which is not typical fodder for Also.Also.Also. But if there’s one thing I’m committed to, it’s highlighting the good and important work folks are doing in Florida in the face of violent legislation. Of course, you should be paying attention to the bad shit happening down here, but it’s just as important (and ultimately more useful!) to pay attention to anything that pushes back, even when it’s in small ways.