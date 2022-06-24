20 Mocktails for Pride Parties in Every Color of the Rainbow

This is a big weekend for Pride parties, and if you haven’t already, you should check out Heather’s advice for how to plan a Pride event or gathering that considers your disabled and chronically ill friends. Ashni’s got tips for makeup looks to rock for Pride that go beyond basic rainbows. And now I’m here with a colorful and varied list of Pride mocktails! Whether you’re sober yourself or just want to make your sober friends feel included at the hang, load up on the seltzers and sodas but also check out some of these fancier, fresh Pride mocktails which, okay, aren’t officially branded as such on their respective food/drink blogs, but I’m deciding all of these mocktails are gay. I’ve included some in every color of the rainbow, so go wild with your mocktail game! Most of these Pride mocktails use very few ingredients and would be easy to batch ahead of time. For more mocktail ideas, check out the fruity list I made for spring.

Virgin Strawberry Daiquiri

Two glasses of virgin strawberry daiquiri
via Savor the Flavour

Raspberry Mojito Mocktail

A raspberry mojito mocktail
via Salt and Baker

Fizzy Cherry Mocktail

A short glass filled with fizzy cherry mocktail with a cherry garnish
via Mocktail.net

Watermelon Mint Mocktail

A glass of watermelon mint mocktail with a mint garnish
via Eating Well

Citrus Orange Mocktail

A glass of citrus orange mocktail with a green leaf garnish
via Sweets and Thank You

Carrot Citrus Sunrise Mocktail

A champagne flute of carrot citrus mocktail with a carrot garnish
via Kitchen Cents

Carrot Orange Mocktail

Two glasses of carrot orange mocktail with striped straws
via Cook With Manali

Papaya Lemonade

A glass of papaya lemonade with ice
via Caroline’s Cooking

Lemon Drop Mocktail

A martini glass with lemon drop mocktail
via Food Banjo

Pineapple & Lime Mocktail

A glass of pineapple and lime mocktail with a salt rim
via BBC Good Food

Pineapple Mocktail Margaritas

A margarita glass of pineapple mocktail
via Grandbaby Cakes

Frozen Mango Pineapple Mocktails

Two margarita glasses of frozen mango pineapple mocktail
via Soap Deli News

Celery, Lime, and Mint Mocktail

A glass of celery, lime, and mint mocktail
via Beauty and the Beets

Inside Out Virgin Mary Mocktail

Three glasses of green mocktail bloody marys with tomato and cornichon garnishes
via Better Homes and Gardens

Green Goddess Mocktail

Two glasses of green goddess mocktail
via Orchids + Sweet Tea

Glowing Green Margarita Mocktail

Two salt rimmed glasses of a green mocktail with lime garnishes
via Fit Living Eats

Blue Lagoon Mocktail

Two glasses of a blue mocktail with lemon slices, orange slices, cherries, and umbrella garnishes
via Crowded Kitchen

Citrus Magic Blue Mocktail

A glass of purple mocktail with crushed ice and a gold straw
via Mindful Mocktail

Non-Alcoholic Blueberry Mojito

A glass of nonalcoholic blueberry mojito with blueberries, a lime wedge, and mint for garnish
via A Red Spatula

Lavender Lemonade

Two glasses of lavender mocktail with rosemary, lavender, and lemon slices for garnish
via The Cookie Rookie

Violet Drink

Two glasses of purple mocktail with blackberry garnishes.
via Mocktail.net
