Pop Culture Fix: Beth Ditto Is Proud to be Your Queer Feminist Punk Country Music Queen

By

Feature image photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

Thinking of everyone in Ian’s path today and sending you love and protection. And here’s your midweek Pop Culture Fix.

+ Earlier this week, I asked my wife if she knew about “this new country music soap Monarch on Fox”? and she was like, “Yes, sweetheart, because you talk about it ALL THE TIME.” And yeah, I guess I do. It’s just. that this show is so nuts! It captivates me even though it’s not very good representation! The best part, of course, is Beth Ditto as GiGi Roman — and I was so happy to see this interview with her in NBC Out about her brilliant performances and LGBTQ rep on TV. About auditioning for the role, she said: “I was like, ‘Well, that’s me. I know this person. I’m actually Southern. I grew up with country music. I grew up going to the honky-tonks surrounded by music. I think all of the parts that I’ve done have been for pretty much Southern women, and I know Southern women — these are my grandparents, my aunts.”

+ Tegan and Sara on their best and worst songs.

+ Aunjanue Ellis channels Fannie Lou Hamer in a preview for the upcoming project Fannie.

+ Meet the 42 women directors of Queen Sugar — and see how they’re taking over Hollywood.

+ Lizzo may now be the only person to play crystal flute that belonged to James Madison.

+ Cate Blanchett gives the performance of her Career in TÁR, here’s the final trailer.

+ How the creative minds behind Los Espookys made season two even weirder.

+ After fans dismiss it as ‘pretty gross,’ Netflix drops LGBTQ tag for Dahmer series.

+ Comedian Hannah Gadsby to host genderqueer Netflix special following Dave Chappelle transphobia row.

+ Oh man, this is gonna be something.

+ The White Lotus season two premieres October 30.

+ New 3D platformer Desta: The Memories Between is full of queerness, repressed memories, and balls getting thrown around.

+ Leslie Grace is still working through the stages of bat-grief.

+ Chloë Grace Moretz became a recluse after developing body dysmorphia from Family Guy memes.

+ A long time Autostraddle reader who’s also a casting agent let us know about this new docu-series that’s currently looking for single queer people over 40, click here to submit.

Now casting members of the LGBTQIA+ community over the age of 40 that have recently come OUT within the last few years for a new ground-breaking ensemble docuseries on a MAJOR streaming network. We are seeking ALL types of stories for this unique project (Gay, Lesbian, Transgender, Pansexual, etc.). If you or someone you know is SINGLE, over the age of 40, has a coming out story to share with the world, and is ready for an opportunity of a lifetime, visit: www.pegformation.com/out

Before you go! Did you like what you just read? We keep Autostraddle majority free-to-read, but it isn't free to create! And yet most readers don't support this indie queer site. Will you be one of the people who do? A+ membership starts at just $4/month or $30/year and they literally keep us from closing. Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1445 articles for us.

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!