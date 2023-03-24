I don’t know about you, but I cannot put my body through any exercise without a good collection of songs to motivate me to lift a heavy weight or sprint an extra few meters. To be real, I can’t even walk to my train stop without spending five minutes lingering next to my front door, picking out the perfect song.

Sure, sometimes I can get a good sweat on with a podcast or audiobook if the topic is something I’m researching or interested in — it’s a great way to maximize my time! But for the most part, I gravitate towards music that sounds good for the exact occasion in which I am participating.

Like lifting weights half-naked in my apartment? That calls for 190 to 200 BPM house and pop music only.

But going for a long stroll around my neighborhood? Oh, that’s for a super depressing OST from a video game I’ve been playing and then straight into “The Ketchup Song.” Duh!

Maybe you have a favorite song that you need on all playlists for your workouts. Maybe you’re stronger than the rest of us and can workout in total silence, with only the sounds of your hard work and determination. In any case, if we were all to get together for a big, gay Autostraddle workout class, led by me, these are the songs that I’d play for us.

Enjoy a cheeky mix of music for your next sweat sesh! And drop your most played songs for sweating below! I’m curious!

69.9 FM is a series of playlists from Julie’s poorly organized Spotify.