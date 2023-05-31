Pop Culture Fix: Overwatch 2 Confirms Pharah and Baptiste are Queer on Pride Eve

By

One day until Pride! And here is your Pride Eve Pop Culture Fix!

+ Overwatch 2 short story confirms Pharah and Baptiste are queer. (Also, Overwatch is dropping all its Pride content tomorrow.) “Among the Pride name cards and player icons, you’ll find specific ones dedicated to Overwatch 2’s LGBTQ+ heroes, including a lesbian card for Tracer, a gay card for Soldier: 76, a pansexual card for Lifeweaver, a bisexual card for Baptiste, and a lesbian card for Pharah. The latter two also reveal the sexual orientations of those two characters, as explored in a new short story.”

+ All LGBTQ+ characters in League of Legends.

+ Saving Face director Alice Wu looks back on her 2004 queer romantic comedy. 

+ Somebody Somewhere’s season two finale is a pitch-perfect, achingly beautiful sendoff.

+ Black Mirror introduces five new nightmares in season six trailer.

+ Wrabel on writing Pride Anthem “Turn Up the Love” and combatting LGBTQ+ hate.

+ Where does Yellowjackets go next? ‘

+ Breanna Stewart went home and conquered.

+ Five first-look photos from Heartstopper season two.

+ Puritanism took over online fandom — and then came for the rest of the internet.

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1613 articles for us.

