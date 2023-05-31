One day until Pride! And here is your Pride Eve Pop Culture Fix!

+ Overwatch 2 short story confirms Pharah and Baptiste are queer. (Also, Overwatch is dropping all its Pride content tomorrow.) “Among the Pride name cards and player icons, you’ll find specific ones dedicated to Overwatch 2’s LGBTQ+ heroes, including a lesbian card for Tracer, a gay card for Soldier: 76, a pansexual card for Lifeweaver, a bisexual card for Baptiste, and a lesbian card for Pharah. The latter two also reveal the sexual orientations of those two characters, as explored in a new short story.”

Introducing “As You Are”, a new short story about identity, love, and friendship starring Baptiste & Pharah 🧡💙 Read it here 📖 https://t.co/Q6KpWaSxtz pic.twitter.com/P6jZ3I0aGI — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 30, 2023

+ All LGBTQ+ characters in League of Legends.

+ Saving Face director Alice Wu looks back on her 2004 queer romantic comedy.

+ Somebody Somewhere’s season two finale is a pitch-perfect, achingly beautiful sendoff.

+ Black Mirror introduces five new nightmares in season six trailer.

+ Wrabel on writing Pride Anthem “Turn Up the Love” and combatting LGBTQ+ hate.

+ Where does Yellowjackets go next? ‘

+ Breanna Stewart went home and conquered.

+ Five first-look photos from Heartstopper season two.

+ Puritanism took over online fandom — and then came for the rest of the internet.