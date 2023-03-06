Pop Culture Fix: There’s Only Queer Women on Miley Cyrus’ New Album, Thank You Very Much

By

Feature image photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images

It’s Monday! I hope your coffee is strong and your March Madness bracket research is going great! Here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the week!

+ Miley Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, features only her and other queer women: “Australian singer and songwriter Sia is set to feature on a song called ‘Muddy Feet’… Brandi Carlile is stepping in to duet with Cyrus on a song called ‘Thousand Miles.'” She’ll be performing songs from the album on a Disney+ special on March 10th. And you can read more about the album — and Miley’s forthcoming REIGN OF CHAOS! — in Carmen’s Also.Also.Also from the album release announcement!

+ The Writers Guild of America Awards were this weekend. Not much gayness happened, but there was one thing I need to bring to your immediate attention:

+ Reneé Rapp talks about the struggle of filming the first season of The Sex Lives of College Girls because of internalized bisexual shame.

+ The ten best queer couples from Disney movies, ranked.

+ Scream 6: Jasmin Savoy Brown on the “satisfying” new film and making history.

+ Javicia Leslie spills the tea on playing Red Death on The Flash. (You can read Nic’s recap right here!)

+ Sister Wives ‘ Gwendlyn Brown pleads for Jennifer Coolidge to officiate her wedding, is the weirdest headline I’ve read in a minute.

+ 5 must-watch Black movies that explore the meaning of home.

Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter and Instagram.

Heather has written 1551 articles for us.

