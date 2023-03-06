Feature image photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images
It’s Monday! I hope your coffee is strong and your March Madness bracket research is going great! Here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the week!
+ Miley Cyrus’ new album, Endless Summer Vacation, features only her and other queer women: “Australian singer and songwriter Sia is set to feature on a song called ‘Muddy Feet’… Brandi Carlile is stepping in to duet with Cyrus on a song called ‘Thousand Miles.'” She’ll be performing songs from the album on a Disney+ special on March 10th. And you can read more about the album — and Miley’s forthcoming REIGN OF CHAOS! — in Carmen’s Also.Also.Also from the album release announcement!
+ The Writers Guild of America Awards were this weekend. Not much gayness happened, but there was one thing I need to bring to your immediate attention:
There’s basically no service here at the WGA Awards but Cate Blanchett sat on my lap and I think that’s all anyone needs to know pic.twitter.com/ajqlinSHs1
— Brittani Nichols (@BisHilarious) March 6, 2023
+ Reneé Rapp talks about the struggle of filming the first season of The Sex Lives of College Girls because of internalized bisexual shame.
+ The ten best queer couples from Disney movies, ranked.
+ Scream 6: Jasmin Savoy Brown on the “satisfying” new film and making history.
+ Javicia Leslie spills the tea on playing Red Death on The Flash. (You can read Nic’s recap right here!)
+ Sister Wives ‘ Gwendlyn Brown pleads for Jennifer Coolidge to officiate her wedding, is the weirdest headline I’ve read in a minute.
+ 5 must-watch Black movies that explore the meaning of home.
Ooop, at the moment the Brittani Nichols link seems down because Elon has succeeded in fully breaking Twitter…
In other news, the Spirit Awards were Saturday and Stephanie Hsu won for Best Breakout Performance and cried her little eyes out. And I hope she wins the Oscar on Sunday but I know she probably won’t.