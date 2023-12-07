TV Legend Norman Lear Has Died, May His Memory Be a Blessing

At 101 years old, television writer and producer Norman Lear passed away yesterday in his home. I wouldn’t know how to parcel into words the impact of one singular man on the trajectory of television over the last more than 50 years, but put simply — no one did it like Norman Lear. From All in the Family, to The Jeffersons, to Maude, and of course One Day at a Time (along with its beloved by queer audiences reboot), Lear took his charge to bring the tough conversations happening in American homes and showcase them in their fully messy humanity across our TVs — somehow keeping their honesty without ever losing their humor. Sometimes their humor was in the honesty at all, if we’re being honest.

And of course, Lear who was Jewish and also a World War II veteran, lived a full long life (101 years is no joke!) — but it’s impossible not to feel a hole left by his presence today. If you have time this evening, All the Major Broadcast Networks Are Coming Together to Honor Norman Lear — CBS, ABC, NBC, FOX, and the CW are all planning to join together to air a simulcast on-air memorial card in Norman Lear’s honor tonight at 8pm ET and PT.

For further reading on a great man, I cannot recommend enough Norman Lear’s Truth: He Depicted the American Experiment, One Family at a Time by Kathryn VanArendonk for Vulture. And this roundup, also from Vulture, is particularly great: The Industry Pays Tribute to Norman Lear

Other Pop Culture Stories For Your Day:

For my film nerds! Max Gets Access to the A24 Vault

And my lovers of camp! Drag Race Is Returning to 90-Minute Glory for Season 16

Anne Hathaway Remembers Meryl Streep’s Improvisation on the Devil Wears Prada

The View Star Alyssa Farah Griffin Says She’s on Spectrum of Sexuality, ‘Would Date a Woman’. And you know what? Good for her!

Anne Hathaway Worried She’d Gone “Too Far” in Eileen (I cannot wait to see this movie)

Trace Lysette on Independent Spirit Award Nomination: ‘You’ve Got to Dream’

Speaking of iconic awardees, I am still not over Queen Latifah’s looks for her Kennedy Center Honors (a reminder that she’s the first woman rapper to receive be a Kennedy Center honoree, we simply love making history!)

And finally, this one made me laugh: Santas, Ranked