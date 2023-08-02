Welcome back to No Filter! This is the column where I find celesbian IG content for you and make it into a handy column! Let’s gooo!

Look, perhaps I am a simple woman but I did laugh heartily and well at this! Love when the sea gets up to trouble!!

The elder dyke excellence of this white tee under a vest? Thank you Golda.

Indya, casually stunning and making me think for a moment that I too could effortlessly pose among rocks.

*extremely Emily Blunt in The Devil Wears Prada voice* That? That I can’t even talk about.

Always a fun little treat when St. Vincent pops up. New music soon to come? I am in!

Time for a quick pet check at the Meyer-Stewart household! Looks good, as you were!

Loving this suit and hair, though I have some concerns about US women’s team and their performance in this World Cup! And by that I mean I listened to my roommate yell “I am going to throw up!!!” as she watched the game yesterday.

Sometimes I think the only thing holding me back from becoming an influencer is the fact that I cannot fathom recording “content” in public.

Okay I’ll say it: this Lisa Frank crop absolutely whips!

That is right, Reneé is dropping a whole album this month!

Of course Keke can pull off anything but truly I am mostly marveling at how laid this wig is, simply gorgeous stuff!!!

I beg you to swipe, the Ru-veal is incredible!!!

Now this is an incred Renaissance fit!!