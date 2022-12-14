Pop Culture Fix: Netflix Axes “Warrior Nun” After 2 Seasons

Here’s one (1) mid-week Pop Culture Fix for you, my friends! And happy More Good Today Day to all who celebrate!

+ Well, Netflix has done it again! They’ve murdered another queer show! This time, LGBTQ fandom’s most beloved 2022 series, Warrior Nun. Showrunner Simon Barry posted the news on Twitter yesterday afternoon, saying: “I’ve just found out that Netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.” I’ve honestly lost count of how many queer shows and POC-led shows Netflix has cancelled this year, but it has been a lot. If Amazon doesn’t renew A League Of Their Own soon, I’m going to riot! –

+ Party Down is coming back to Starz with the original cast, including Jane Lynch.

+ Why are Christmas movie miracles never miracles at all?

+ Well here’s some weird news. How I Met Your Father will be back for a second season??

+ Nicole Maines is coming back as Dreamer for the final season of The Flash.

+ Wondering what you’ll be doing between Christmas break and the New Year? I’ll go ahead and tell you: Watching the new season of The Circle.

+ Frameline has announced its 2023 Voices Short Program Selections, one of which is: “Grindr Baby, from helmer Gaby Dunn, follows a non-monogamous queer couple grappling with a pregnancy test after one of them has a one-night stand.”

+ HBO Max is pulling more things off the streaming service, including Westworld?? This is one of the most unhinged things I have ever seen. HBO Max has also cancelled Minx.

+ Drag Race season 15 lands on January 6th.

+ Ginny and Georgia season two trailer, yes yes!

+ Aubrey Plaza explored Italy while “tripping balls” with Meghann Fahy during White Lotus filming.

+ Good lord, Ryan Murphy is still fighting to get Netflix to put the LGBTQ tag back on Dahmer.

+ Karla made it to the Survivor finale!