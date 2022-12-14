Pop Culture Fix: Netflix Axes “Warrior Nun” After 2 Seasons

Here’s one (1) mid-week Pop Culture Fix for you, my friends! And happy More Good Today Day to all who celebrate!
+ Well, Netflix has done it again! They’ve murdered another queer show! This time, LGBTQ fandom’s most beloved 2022 series, Warrior Nun. Showrunner Simon Barry posted the news on Twitter yesterday afternoon, saying: “I’ve just found out that Netflix will not be renewing #WarriorNun – my sincere appreciation to all the fans who worked so hard to bring awareness to this series, and for the love you showed me, the cast and the whole production team. It was a privilege to be a part of this.” I’ve honestly lost count of how many queer shows and POC-led shows Netflix has cancelled this year, but it has been a lot. If Amazon doesn’t renew A League Of Their Own soon, I’m going to riot! –
+ Party Down is coming back to Starz with the original cast, including Jane Lynch.
+ Why are Christmas movie miracles never miracles at all?
+ Well here’s some weird news. How I Met Your Father will be back for a second season??
+ Nicole Maines is coming back as Dreamer for the final season of The Flash.
+ Wondering what you’ll be doing between Christmas break and the New Year? I’ll go ahead and tell you: Watching the new season of The Circle.
+ Frameline has announced its 2023 Voices Short Program Selections, one of which is: “Grindr Baby, from helmer Gaby Dunn, follows a non-monogamous queer couple grappling with a pregnancy test after one of them has a one-night stand.”
+ HBO Max is pulling more things off the streaming service, including Westworld?? This is one of the most unhinged things I have ever seen. HBO Max has also cancelled Minx.
+ Drag Race season 15 lands on January 6th.
+ Ginny and Georgia season two trailer, yes yes!
+ Aubrey Plaza explored Italy while “tripping balls” with Meghann Fahy during White Lotus filming.
+ Good lord, Ryan Murphy is still fighting to get Netflix to put the LGBTQ tag back on Dahmer.
+ Karla made it to the Survivor finale!
At this point it’s clear that Netflix is just chasing massive hits (and maybe a few things that will win them awards) and dropping anything that’s more niche. Warrior Nun wasn’t an amazing performer like Stranger Things or Wednesday, but season two stayed in the global top 10 for three weeks (even bringing season one back into the top 10 for a week), trended on Twitter repeatedly (and trended for two+ weeks straight on Tumblr), got the highest-ever audience score for a Netflix series on Rotten Tomatoes (99% with almost 8,000 reviews), and was generally critically-acclaimed.
Even after yesterday’s cancellation, the show trended on Twitter for hours with hundreds of thousands of tweets and racked up almost 28,000 signatures on a petition. And that was after being dropped in a month full of insane competition with literally $0 spent on promotion, with the showrunner and a few stars doing their own promotion for free. So many people didn’t even know the show was back. Warrior Nun could have done so well with a little care, as even the coveted straight dude demographic loved it for its plot and excellent one-shot action sequences — it’s so rare to see a show with a main f/f romance not get review-bombed, but I barely saw any complaining about the fact that season two was centered around Ava and Bea’s relationship. This show was special and I’m so disappointed to lose it.
Is there something gay about ‘Ginny and Georgia’ ?
Yes! Valerie Anne wrote about it!
I haven’t watched Warrior Nun because I remember reading that the first season was problematic and ableist, so I was surprised to see what seems to be unequivocal enthusiasm for s2. Did something change?
Nothing changed. It being “problematic and ableist” was the subjective opinion of one person. And looking back it was a way too harsh and unfair criticism. Maybe if you watch it you’ll make up your own mind about it.
I’ve seen the show, and it was, in fact, extremely ableist. Don’t think it’s harsh whatsoever to call a spade a spade.
I definitely stand by my criticism that the show was ableist. I thought it did a better job in season two, but season one was an ableist mess and that wasn’t just my opinion. Here’s a great piece at Nerdist and a four-part series on it at Fandomentals. I hoped it would get a third season, and I said as much in my season two review, which I think was incredibly fair, but that doesn’t mean the show didn’t play into some serious and established ableist tropes.
In cycling news, UCI held their first non-binary Cyclocross championship race. In the women’s category trans racer Austin Killups finished 3rd & Jenna Lingwood finished 5th. Thankfully, there were no protesters at the event like some of the previous ones had. In fact there was nothing but support & the announcers wore trans & pride pins in support.
Oh wow this is so cool! Thank you! I’ll share with Carmen for tomorrow’s Also.Also.Also!
That article on Christmas movies was really interesting! And yes, has HBOMax forgotten how….business works?