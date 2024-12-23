Nahnatchka Khan’s Next TV Project Is About Big City Lesbians Inheriting a 500-Acre Dairy Farm

Nahnatchka Khan Working On New Lesbian TV Show “Fuck This Place” About Lesbians on a Supernatural Dairy Farm

Lesbian writer/producer Nahnatchka Khan’s production company Fierce Baby is creating more queer content for us to devour. Aside from Stephanie Hsu’s Laid, which debuted on Peacock last week, Khan is also adapting the Fuck This Place comics by Kyle Starks and Artyom Topilin, a story about “big city lesbians” that inherit a dairy farm.

Having to move from the city to a 500 acre farm is a nightmare in itself for me, but this couple thinks they’re going to live out their cottagecore dreams and become a Hallmark-ready farmer couple, but instead find a supernatural nightmare waiting for them. Only time will tell if their relationship will survive the chaos – or if THEY will. For some reason, not-a-lesbian David Smithyman will be writer and co-showrunner of this series about lesbians, but Khan will be co-showrunning as well, so hopefully there will be plenty of other lesbians/queer folks in the writers room.

I personally loved Don’t Trust the B and Fresh Off the Boat, but I’m also a horror junkie and am excited for this slightly darker turn Khan’s content seems to be taking. Horror-comedy is extremely my jam, and I enjoyed the campy fun of Totally Killer, so I look forward to this “dark thread” that Fierce Baby is following.

