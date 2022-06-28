Carmen is on a much deserved vacation to celebrate her birthday — happy birthday, Carmen! — so I’m filling in on this week’s Also.Also.Also. news round-ups! I hope you like women’s sports!

Queer as in F*ck You

+ This Thrillist interview with Tegan and Sara about their gay roots is kinda perfect.

Tegan: We both always joke that our… what’s the word, Sara, that you always use about what’s your first gay, when you meet somebody—

Sara: Your root?

Tegan: Your root. Our root is Anna Chlumsky from My Girl, that was a big one. And I had a friend who kind of looked like her and was definitely my first crush in third grade.

+ How the Lesbian Avengers transformed LGBTQ activism.

+ Gay and trans history wasn’t always visible. The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project has set out to change that.

+ How queer chefs are reclaiming “bottom food.”

+ The queer London photographer finding themselves through images.

+ The great hunt for the world’s first LGBTQ archive.

+ Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia will begin on July 1st. She appeared in court yesterday. Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard told reporters:

“It was good to see her in some of those images, but it’s tough. Every time’s a reminder that their teammate, their friend, is wrongfully imprisoned in another country. It’s tough on our team. It is good to see her. See how she’s doing? I don’t know if she’s doing OK.”

+ Transgender footballers in Germany can choose men’s or women’s team.

+ Meet the 14-year-old bringing a queer youth conference to rural Texas.

+ The longest-running queer news radio show is headed to the Library of Congress.

Saw This, Thought of You

+ How long covid could change the way we think about disability.

+ Women’s tennis stars speak out about Wimbledon’s Victorian dress code.

+ Broadway’s essential workers get wage increases, benefit boost with new contract.

+ How to tell if an elephant is about to get violent.

+ What even is a resilient child?

+ How creators get paid online.

+ File under “not gay, but FEELS gay.”

UK sculptor known as Anna & the Willow creates nature-inspired sculptures made from rods of willow #WomensArt pic.twitter.com/On1dZffZL4 — #WOMENSART (@womensart1) June 27, 2022

Political Snacks

+ The political strategy of “Don’t Say Gay” bills.

+ The Supreme Court hands the religious right a big victory by lying about the facts of a case.

+ Alex Wagner is taking over Rachel Maddow’s weeknight MSNBC spot.

+ Roe’s final hours in one of America’s largest abortion clinics.

+ Inside the history of sex worker organizing in the United States.

+ How state abortion restrictions vary throughout 42 weeks of pregnancy.