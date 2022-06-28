Carmen is on a much deserved vacation to celebrate her birthday — happy birthday, Carmen! — so I’m filling in on this week’s Also.Also.Also. news round-ups! I hope you like women’s sports!
Queer as in F*ck You
+ This Thrillist interview with Tegan and Sara about their gay roots is kinda perfect.
Tegan: We both always joke that our… what’s the word, Sara, that you always use about what’s your first gay, when you meet somebody—
Sara: Your root?
Tegan: Your root. Our root is Anna Chlumsky from My Girl, that was a big one. And I had a friend who kind of looked like her and was definitely my first crush in third grade.
+ How the Lesbian Avengers transformed LGBTQ activism.
+ Gay and trans history wasn’t always visible. The NYC LGBT Historic Sites Project has set out to change that.
+ How queer chefs are reclaiming “bottom food.”
+ The queer London photographer finding themselves through images.
+ The great hunt for the world’s first LGBTQ archive.
+ Brittney Griner’s trial in Russia will begin on July 1st. She appeared in court yesterday. Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard told reporters:
“It was good to see her in some of those images, but it’s tough. Every time’s a reminder that their teammate, their friend, is wrongfully imprisoned in another country. It’s tough on our team. It is good to see her. See how she’s doing? I don’t know if she’s doing OK.”
+ Transgender footballers in Germany can choose men’s or women’s team.
+ Meet the 14-year-old bringing a queer youth conference to rural Texas.
+ The longest-running queer news radio show is headed to the Library of Congress.
Saw This, Thought of You
+ How long covid could change the way we think about disability.
+ Women’s tennis stars speak out about Wimbledon’s Victorian dress code.
+ Broadway’s essential workers get wage increases, benefit boost with new contract.
+ How to tell if an elephant is about to get violent.
+ What even is a resilient child?
+ How creators get paid online.
+ File under “not gay, but FEELS gay.”
UK sculptor known as Anna & the Willow creates nature-inspired sculptures made from rods of willow #WomensArt pic.twitter.com/On1dZffZL4
— #WOMENSART (@womensart1) June 27, 2022
Political Snacks
+ The political strategy of “Don’t Say Gay” bills.
+ The Supreme Court hands the religious right a big victory by lying about the facts of a case.
+ Alex Wagner is taking over Rachel Maddow’s weeknight MSNBC spot.
+ Roe’s final hours in one of America’s largest abortion clinics.
+ Inside the history of sex worker organizing in the United States.
+ How state abortion restrictions vary throughout 42 weeks of pregnancy.
Yes, to this & Bette Midler!
the long covid article is fascinating because it seems like the disability community has been saying for two-plus years “this is a mass disabling event! our systems are unprepared for the influx of disabled people coming down the pipe!” and the rest of the world has just…not noticed a thing? which to an extent is true with everything disability, you don’t notice a problem until it’s *your* problem, but i kept hoping there might be some sort of tipping point where we as a culture reckon with the structural ableism that affects so many of us
I kind of missed AS reporting on the terrorist attack on a gay bar in Oslo, it happened during pride there and idk, the footage just really hit me hard this time.
in the midst of all the terrible, the article on the queer youth conference managed to warm my cold dead heart, even if just for a moment