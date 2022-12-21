Mini Crossword Has Cut to the Feeling

Editor’s note: An older version of another crossword (which inadvertently gave away the first clue) published earlier this morning. It’s been removed and replaced with this one! Apologies for any crossword confusion you may have experienced during this trying time.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023 As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more!



Join A+! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023 Will you join? Cancel anytime.