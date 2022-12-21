Mini Crossword Has Cut to the Feeling

Editor’s note: An older version of another crossword (which inadvertently gave away the first clue) published earlier this morning. It’s been removed and replaced with this one! Apologies for any crossword confusion you may have experienced during this trying time.
Before you go!
It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join?
Cancel anytime.
Join A+!
Rachel is a queer crossword constructor, writer, and bioethicist.
Rachel has written 16 articles for us.
ooh adorable trivia in crossword excerpt spot?
43 seconds!
i did the puzzle AND learned some measurement conversion that i’m sure will come in handy one of these days
iiiii say set up a dumb joke in the excerpt and put the answer on the start box
47 seconds! My fastest yet~
53 seconds! I’d say a pun? A joke? I also really liked the trivia idea. Did you know ()?
1 minute flat!
Same!