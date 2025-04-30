No Filter: Megan Thee Stallion’s New Video Has Us Ready Whenever

Hello and welcome back to No Filter! This is the place where I tell you what our favorite famous queers were up to this week, via Instagram! Let’s rock and roll!

This audio will always make me laugh and think of that owl (which is apparently gone from the internet???) so thank you, Auli’i!

Screenshot of Dylan Meyer's IG post with the caption I do. I really really really really really do

Just important that we all remember that these two are still married! Newlyweds, even!

MADAM HOW AM I TO LIVE??

Do you ever just think about how lucky we are to be alive at this time of stunning Black artists? Who are QUEER?? Like come one now!

My first thought here was unfortch a mishmash of terminally online gay speak, something like “ate the house, left no crumbs, eating her very own nachos boots DOWN.” Dark, but true!

Another day of me wishing I dressed like this!!!

Based on context clues I am guessing this was a…party for diamonds? Well, good for them, they don’t get celebrated enough.

A screenshot of Kehlani's IG post with the caption i could've put more effort than an emoji over the nip & my studio room mirror but alas, 30 is giving take me as the fuck I am.

I personally LOVE the heart on the nipple!

“This Pride Season” madam it is APRIL! Are we starting Pride this early? I am far too old to live through that much Pride!

Love to get Sarah “Age Gap Representative” Paulson on the record!

Marissa you look so beautiful wtf!!! This make up whips, I love this dress, damn!

This is exactly where I would expect to run into Liv, tbh.

A screenshot of Stacy London and Clinton Kelly's IG post promoting Where Whatever the F You Want

THEY’RE BACK! I simply gotta get eyes on that!

What a siiiick first concert oh my god? I love kids at concerts, their lil minds get blown so easy!

Love Tommy admitting her delulu lifestyle, we should all be a little more delulu I think!

The Aunties are in ATL! With all my other aunties…wonder if they met up? Probably not, alas!

This is truly the most horrible dress I have ever seen which I KNOW is the point but still!

A screenshot of a reel from Megan Thee Stallion's Instagram with the caption "Me dancing for extra bread in the 1800s"

Well we all needed to see this, don’t you think?

