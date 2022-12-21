Tonight is for carnitas tacos with mango salsa some twinkling holiday lights, I couldn’t be more excited.

Queer as in F*ck You

Two years ago mediocre rapper Tory Lanez shot the greatest rapper working Megan thee Stallion in the foot during a verbal altercation while they were dating. All the evidence says that Tory shot Megan, Megan says that Tory shot Megan, but somehow because men will be protected at all costs — especially over bisexual Black women who make their money rapping about sex and sticking their tongue out on camera. Which is fucked up and wrong and has been fucked up and wrong, and will continue to be so.

It’s also not new, we keep seeing this happen with bisexual women celebrities, who are often perceived as promiscuous and/or treacherous and not to be trusted, because of biphobia, and who are left to defend themselves in public discourse after surviving domestic abuse. Which I am sure we are all thinking about. Anyway, it’s been two awful, long years for Meg and I’m still trying to find the words. As Lanez’s trial (and the internet discourse around it) comes to head, I’ve disappointed myself that all I can come up with “this is so fucked up.”

But until then, here’s some very smart people you should read on Megan thee Stallion:

Love to Megan the Stallion, now and forever.

Ohio House Rejects Bill to Ban Transgender Girls From Female Sports, Overhaul Public Education

Texas Creates Chilling Registry of 16,000 People Who Changed Genders on Their Driver’s Licenses (we have a piece publishing about this tomorrow that I am so proud of, don’t forget to come back here to read it)

Saw This, Thought of You

THIS IS MY FAVORITE SONG. The Year Men Flopped. “In the year of our Lord 2022, some of the most famous and richest men were also the most embarrassing.”

Players and Recruits Shouldn’t Trust Kim Mulkey, Who Was Useless When It Came to Brittney Griner. This is about the politics of college basketball (and the hatefulness of coach Kim Mulkey), but also it was ghost written by Natalie and Heather.

And while we’re here, Black Women Played a Critical Role in Helping to Free Brittney Griner

85-Year-Old Convicted of Disorderly Conduct After Feeding Feral Cats, this is my dear friend Heather Hogan’s future.

Yes. It Took a Team of Female Scientists to Find the Snake Clitoris.

We are really not talking enough about the Barbie movie for me!

Political Snacks

I Think I Found Kyrsten Sinema’s Side Hustle. It’s Perfect. “So this is how she (or someone using her name and photo who shares her exact athletic interests and taste in clothes) spends her time.” It involves shoes, of course it does.

The Hottest Trend of 2022: Worker Strikes. I mean, yes yes yes yes yes yes YES.