Lupita Nyong’o Posts “Official Audition” To Be Janelle Monáe’s Lipstick Lover

Lupita Nyong’o has been dancing with, posting with, and generally being suggestive with queer icon and free ass motherfucker Janelle Monáe for years. Well, after all that hinting, she just made it official — an official audition that is!

This is Yale School of Drama-trained, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o. And while personally I think she’s at the point where she should get offers for everything she wants to do, there’s no doubt she knows the value of a good audition. Today, she delivered a very good audition.

What has happened is: Lupita Nyong’o was at the F1 Grand Prix car race in Vegas last night and at some point in the evening recorded a video of herself dancing to Janelle Monáe’s “Lipstick Lover.”

Today, she posted that video on Instagram with the caption, “My official audition to be Janelle Monáe’s next #lipsticklover *kissing face emoji* *lipstick emoji*”

Now, Nyong’o and Monáe are obviously friends and this is an excellent thirst trap for anyone who might receive it, whether that’s Monáe or someone else. Nyong’o is also definitely in post-break up mode given her recent split from sports commentator Selema Masekela, which she addressed in an earlier Instagram post. “I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception,” Nyong’o wrote in that post. First of all, wow, poetry. Second of all, yeah this could very well just be a classic make-your-ex-jealous IG lip sync that only very hot, very talented people can pull off.

But. Here’s where I make a confession. I’ve been waiting for something a little more official to happen here since I went to the Dirty Computer emotion picture New York screening and saw Monáe and Nyong’o dancing together. Again, maybe just friend dancing! But, like, aren’t friends the best kind of lipstick lovers??

What I’m saying is this: I’m pretty sure she’s going to book the part. If she hasn’t already…