+ So! As you know, Lady Gaga is playing Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix in next year’s Joker: Folie à Deux. The movie has been filming outside Manhattan Criminal Court, surrounded by crowds of people hoping to catch a glimpse of Gaga and maybe get her to sign their boobs. One of the things these Little Monsters saw last week was Lady Gaga, in her Harley Quinn getup, climbing the steps to the courthouse and then smooching on an another woman. (This photo is on Getty images too, like all over the place, so it’s legit!) Does this mean Gaga’s Harley will be queer before Margot Robie’s? The race is on!

+ Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for a TWENTIETH season.

+ Three of the NCAA Women’s Elite Eight teams — Iowa, Maryland and Miami — have out #LGBT coaches.

+ Streaming platforms just won’t give lesbian shows a chance.

+ 20 LGBTQ+ animated movies you can watch right now.

+ Monica is Trace Lysette’s first time starring in and producing a feature!! May 12th!

+ Kristen Kish on facing down her fears and turning down Top Chef: World All-Stars.

+ In this new book ban era, all-ages shows with LGBTQ characters are more important than ever.

+ RuPaul’s Drag Race takes aim at critics of early queer education.

+ I’m sincerely so excited for this docuseries.

+ Rotten Tomatoes asked us to pass along some information about their Crimson Honors program. They’re partnering with GALECA (the Society of LGBTQ+ Entertainment Journalists) for an essay contest for queer students of color who are interested in film/TV criticism — in particular, nonbinary people and trans or queer women of color. Applicants can submit one to three essays related to film and television; there will be three honorees: a grand prize winner (who will receive a $3000 grant) and two finalists (who will each receive $1500). You can get more info right here!