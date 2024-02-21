Kehlani and Jhené Aiko Are Teaming Up for an R&B Lullabies Project

Kehlani and Jhené Aiko will collaborate on a new album as part of Aiko’s Sleep Soul project, which seeks to make R&B-influenced lullaby music. Quite literally for babies! “Our goal is to create more variety and diversity in the baby sleep music space,” the Sleep Soul website reads. Diversity in the baby sleep music space! I really do genuinely love it. And as a queer mom, Kehlani is a perfect candidate to be tapped for this project.

The album will be the fourth release from Sleep Soul, and friends, as someone who used to experience acute insomnia and who does regularly rely on auditory experiences to chill the fuck out, I just streamed the hell out of some Sleep Soul and can verify: It’s not just for babies! It’s for sleepy but sleep-challenged dykes, too! It’s even just a vibe for working from home, but I recommend only trying that if you’re heavily caffeinated otherwise you WILL be nodding off at your desk.

Other lullabies are boring compared to this tbh, so if you want to have a cool baby 🍼😎, you gotta get them on the Sleep Soul train! I’m already hooked and can’t wait for what Kehlani brings to the table on February 22 when Sleep Soul Volume 4 comes out.

