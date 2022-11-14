It’s Monday and here’s your first Pop Culture Fix of the week!

+ Natalie has, once again, spotted sapphics in only ten quick frames in the trailer for Peacock’s new series, Leopard Skin. Her BiVision™️ remains unmatched! The official description of the series is: “Fleeing a botched diamond heist, a criminal gang takes hostages captive in a remote Mexican paradise; secrets, betrayals, and desires surface.” Totally relatable. Nothing reveals my own personal hidden desires like the adrenaline of a failed jewel robbery. I’m like Catwoman in that way. We have no info about the gays yet, but I am working on it!

+ Keke Palmer, Queer Queen of 2022, will host Saturday Night Live on December 3rd with musical guest SZA.

+ Missy Elliott reminisces about the early aughts over at The Cut.

+ Wakanda Forever had the second biggest debut of 2022, behind Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. (Related: 9 Black female action heroes and villains everyone should look up.)

+ Sriracha or Tabasco? Rice or noodles? Stylecaster played This or That with Melissa King.

+ Raven-Symoné breaks down her queer journey, That’s So Raven, and Cheetah Girls for Them.

+ Nicole Pacent has joined Criminal Minds: Evolution. According to Deadline, “she will portray Rebecca, a lawyer with the DOJ who reveals disturbing news about the fate of the BAU.”

+ Freeform has cancelled Everything’s Trash after only one season.

+ Bob the Drag Queen is walking “purse first” Into Craig of the Creek.

+ Former Velma Linda Cardellini thinks lesbian Velma is “great.”

+ Everything to remember about Dead to Me before season three premieres.

+ In this week’s In the Envelope: The Actor’s Podcast over at Backstage, Aubrey Plaza talks about being the “odd woman out.”

+ Lizzo is ready 2 be loved in trailer for new documentary Love, Lizzo.

+ Cara Delevingne is getting in touch with her sexual nature in Planet Sex trailer.

+ Amy Schneider’s back in Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions.