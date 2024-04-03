New Joker: Folie À Deux Key Art and Audio Has Dropped, Including a First Listen as Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn

As you may have heard, Lady Gaga is going to be the next to play Harley Quinn in the upcoming film Joker: Folie À Deux, and new key art and audio dropped for it this week. Click through to see and hear more, apologies that the TikTok embed function would not let me be great!

Joaquin Phoenix will be playing her counterpart, in what I guess is going to be a musical sequel to Todd Phillips’ 2019 Joker. That also will be rated R for nudity. Lady Gaga will join a long line of other Harleys, including Margot Robbie, Kaley Cuoco, Arleen Sorkin, Mia Sara, Tara Strong, Cassidy Alexa, Francesca Root-Dodson, Laura Bailey, Gillian Jacobs, and Christina Ricci.

I personally find another Joker movie unnecessary. I sometimes hate that the DCU isn’t as cohesive as the MCU, specifically when it comes to Harley Quinn. After Birds of Prey, there never should have been another Joker movie that included Harley Quinn in my lifetime. There are already so many, and how many times can we watch this poor woman get emotionally and physically and psychologically tormented? I personally am always a fan of post-Joker Harley, even during the period of time where she hasn’t started dating Poison Ivy (yet).

That said, at least the new one is a musical is a new take? And I mean if you’re going to cast a singing Harley Quinn, Lady Gaga does make the most sense. She’s got the voice, she’s got the look, she, like Harley, is bisexual. I just am sick of superhero movies only including women insofar as they are in service to man’s plot. (Or if they’re led by women, they’re entirely under-marketed and purposefully tanked so the studios can claim that’s why they don’t make them. The Marvels was a great film and I will die on that hill. And they made Madame Web bad on purpose, I’m sure of it.)

More News For Ya, Puddin’

+ Orphan Black: Echoes premieres in June (finally!!)

+ Billie Eilish joins 200 artists speaking out against the use of AI

+ Speaking of Billie, she might be releasing new music, according to some tease-y billboards in Toronto

+ Grey Anatomy was officially renewed for Season 21

+ ABC renewed 9-1-1, too

+ 9-1-1 is also prepping for their 100th episode. Here’s a cute video of them talking about it (and casually calling THEE Angela Bassett “Ang”)

+ Hunter Schafer doesn’t want to only play trans roles

+ Also Schafer’s upcoming horror movie Cuckoo dropped a trailer

+ Despite posting something on Instagram stating quite literally “I QUIT,” Lizzo is not quitting music

+ Nicole Maines chatted about her newest Nia Nal comic, Bad Dream

+ Last but not least, Gracie Lawrence has been added to Sex Lives of College Girls cast, perhaps to take Reneé Rapp’s place in the fearsome foursome