I don’t want to brag (yes, I do) but I got both my personal and professional email inboxes down to zero this morning. Did I do a slapdash job because I knew my therapist was going to ask me about it? MAYBE. But is it done? IT SURE IS! Let’s Pop Culture Fix to celebrate.

+ Kehlani stopped by Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, which is a thing that exists apparently, to talk about being a lesbian and how her therapist helped her realize what an awesome thing that is. “I don’t have any relationships with men anymore,” Kehlani said. “I’ve been out as a lesbian for two years. I, quite frankly, thought maybe I was just like broken, then my therapist was like, ‘How do you feel about women?’ I was like ‘If a girl looks at me, I’m gonna melt.’ But I could not say those things about men. She was like ‘You ever thought that maybe you’re just gay?’…I was like ‘Yeah, you’re right actually, probably.'”

+ Hem hem.

+ May I interest you in the trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard?

+ 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four will feature a trans guy and a sapphic couple.

+ It’s not just the Oscars that fail Black women. It’s the entire awards ecosystem. Related: The Oscars shutting out The Woman King is a disgrace. I AGREE.

+ The Last of Us is getting a second season. I would say, “No surprise there” — but, honestly, the way streaming platforms keep doing queer shows, I’m simply relieved!

+ Niecy Nash-Betts has joined Ava DuVernay’s Caste.

+ Top Chef season 20 will be a WORLD ALL-STARS in London. Natalie says it’s not gay enough, and I fear she’s right! We’ve been so spoiled these last few season, and Dan Levy’s The Big Brunch made me forget straight people even exist in the kitchen.

+ Critical Role and Amazon are following up The Legend of Vox Machina with an animated series about The Mighty Nein! The very queer Mighty Nein!

+ Melanie Field has joined Darren Aronofsky’s The Answers, which makes me very happy for her, but also very worried about what this means for another season of A League of Their Own.

+ ARE WE HAVING FUN YET?

we’re getting the gang back together! watch the trailer for #PartyDown, premiering February 24 on STARZ. pic.twitter.com/OYJxBIXe3K — Party Down 🎀 (@PartyDownSTARZ) January 26, 2023

+ 13 queer-coded villains from our childhood.

+ Our favorite amphibious queer icons — Frog and Toad — are getting their own TV series.

+ Sam Smith talks Gloria, self-love and why queer joy can feel radical.