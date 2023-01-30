Pop Culture Fix: Kehlani Doesn’t Have Relationships With Men Anymore, Thank You Very Much

By

Feature image photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for Grey Goose

I don’t want to brag (yes, I do) but I got both my personal and professional email inboxes down to zero this morning. Did I do a slapdash job because I knew my therapist was going to ask me about it? MAYBE. But is it done? IT SURE IS! Let’s Pop Culture Fix to celebrate.

+ Kehlani stopped by Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, which is a thing that exists apparently, to talk about being a lesbian and how her therapist helped her realize what an awesome thing that is. “I don’t have any relationships with men anymore,” Kehlani said. “I’ve been out as a lesbian for two years. I, quite frankly, thought maybe I was just like broken, then my therapist was like, ‘How do you feel about women?’ I was like ‘If a girl looks at me, I’m gonna melt.’ But I could not say those things about men. She was like ‘You ever thought that maybe you’re just gay?’…I was like ‘Yeah, you’re right actually, probably.'”

+ Hem hem.

+ May I interest you in the trailer for the final season of Star Trek: Picard?

+ 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season four will feature a trans guy and a sapphic couple.

+ It’s not just the Oscars that fail Black women. It’s the entire awards ecosystem. Related: The Oscars shutting out The Woman King is a disgrace. I AGREE.

+ The Last of Us is getting a second season. I would say, “No surprise there” — but, honestly, the way streaming platforms keep doing queer shows, I’m simply relieved!

+ Niecy Nash-Betts has joined Ava DuVernay’s Caste.

+ Top Chef season 20 will be a WORLD ALL-STARS in London. Natalie says it’s not gay enough, and I fear she’s right! We’ve been so spoiled these last few season, and Dan Levy’s The Big Brunch made me forget straight people even exist in the kitchen.

+ Critical Role and Amazon are following up The Legend of Vox Machina with an animated series about The Mighty Nein! The very queer Mighty Nein!

+ Melanie Field has joined Darren Aronofsky’s The Answers, which makes me very happy for her, but also very worried about what this means for another season of A League of Their Own.

+ ARE WE HAVING FUN YET?

+ 13 queer-coded villains from our childhood.

+ Our favorite amphibious queer icons — Frog and Toad — are getting their own TV series.

+ Sam Smith talks Gloria, self-love and why queer joy can feel radical.

Before you go! It costs money to make indie queer media, and frankly, we need more members to survive 2023As thanks for LITERALLY keeping us alive, A+ members get access to bonus content, extra Saturday puzzles, and more! Will you join? Cancel anytime.

Join A+!
Related:

Heather Hogan

Heather Hogan is an Autostraddle senior editor who lives in New York City with her wife, Stacy, and their cackle of rescued pets. She's a member of the Television Critics Association, the Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association, and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer critic. You can also find her on Twitter, and Instagram.

Heather has written 1531 articles for us.

1 Comment

  1. OH MY LORD, YOU CAN ALWAYS INTEREST ME IN A STAR TREK TRAILER!!!

    Especially one for a series where Seven of Nine and Raffi are each other’s sweethearts. Bonus points that this season of Picard appears to be a Star Trek:TNG reunion of sorts, according to the trailer.

    Reply to This Comment

Contribute to the conversation...

Yay! You've decided to leave a comment. That's fantastic. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated by the guidelines laid out in our comment policy. Let's have a personal and meaningful conversation and thanks for stopping by!