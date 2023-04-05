Ding dong! Did someone here order a fresh and tasty Pop Culture Fix?
+ The Barbie movie dropped new character posters with a teaser trailer yesterday, and there sure are some queers in it! Kate McKinnon as a broken Barbie — with a safety-scissor hair cut, and markers all over her face, and a thoroughly disjointed leg — is my personal favorite. Like yes, American Girl Dolls are gay, but this is GAY GAY. She actually kind of looks like Tammy Lynn Michaels’ Lacey from The L Word pilot episode; you know, Shane’s first official stalker?
The first look at Kate McKinnon as a Barbie in 'BARBIE' has been released. pic.twitter.com/QuCJ7D6rOi
— CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) April 4, 2023
+ Yellowjackets showrunners talking about how you have to “earn” cannibalism. I can’t watch this show because I’m a scaredy-baby but I sure do love the headlines!
+ Mae Martin’s got a new series coming to Netflix! It’s called Tall Pines and it’s a “mystery thriller set in a bucolic, yet sinister town.” That sure does sound right up Autostraddle’s alley!
+ Brandi Carlile will be co-producing another Tanya Tucker album; this one’s called Sweet Western Sound.
+ Boygenius is here to blunt whatever life throws our way.
+ This was my favorite bit of pop culture news this week.
Miles Morales says trans rights https://t.co/s0fF9yuTSc pic.twitter.com/cb0CcCZIVf
— Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) April 4, 2023
+ Rachel Weisz says Dead Ringers was a mindfuck to film.
+ Cruel Intentions TV show to happen for real this time, no seriously.
+ Melanie Lynskey wouldn’t mind doing a The Last of Us origin season.
+ This look inside the decision-making process at Amazon Studios is as maddening as you’re guessing it will be.
+ The Mamas are back on Good Trouble this week!
I’m shocked by how excited I am for the Barbie movie, even before i knew Kate McKinnon was in it! The 2001 A Space Odyssey teaser was really fun, and the more I see the more excited i get
When I was little my dads sister sent me a box of vintage 80s barbies and I can personally vouch that by the time I got through with them at least a quarter of them held a resemblance to Barbie Kate McKinnon. Another portion of them had their limbs broken off. My brother made this hole in his bedroom by punching the wall so many times so I used to drop their plastic limbs and heads in it and have the other non broken dolls walk past and say “beware. That is the pit of doom. You don’t want to wind up in there.”
I grew up listening to Tanya Tucker, so I wish I didn’t know that she attended Trump’s inauguration. But I do…
NOOOOOO!!!!!! Dammit!
come on barbie let’s go party!
I wish I cared about any of the male love interests on Good Trouble but I never do. With the exception of maybe Dennis and sometimes Gael. I have outright LOATHED a few of them and that especially includes Evan. Can we give Marianna anybody else? It has been seasons of this.
Such a good pop culture fix! I am definitely losing my sh*t over the Barbie movie, and so very much love boygenius and all of its members.