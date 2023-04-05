Ding dong! Did someone here order a fresh and tasty Pop Culture Fix?

+ The Barbie movie dropped new character posters with a teaser trailer yesterday, and there sure are some queers in it! Kate McKinnon as a broken Barbie — with a safety-scissor hair cut, and markers all over her face, and a thoroughly disjointed leg — is my personal favorite. Like yes, American Girl Dolls are gay, but this is GAY GAY. She actually kind of looks like Tammy Lynn Michaels’ Lacey from The L Word pilot episode; you know, Shane’s first official stalker?

The first look at Kate McKinnon as a Barbie in 'BARBIE' has been released. pic.twitter.com/QuCJ7D6rOi — CoveredGeekly (@CoveredGeekly) April 4, 2023

+ Yellowjackets showrunners talking about how you have to “earn” cannibalism. I can’t watch this show because I’m a scaredy-baby but I sure do love the headlines!

+ Mae Martin’s got a new series coming to Netflix! It’s called Tall Pines and it’s a “mystery thriller set in a bucolic, yet sinister town.” That sure does sound right up Autostraddle’s alley!

+ Brandi Carlile will be co-producing another Tanya Tucker album; this one’s called Sweet Western Sound.

+ Boygenius is here to blunt whatever life throws our way.

+ This was my favorite bit of pop culture news this week.

+ Rachel Weisz says Dead Ringers was a mindfuck to film.

+ Cruel Intentions TV show to happen for real this time, no seriously.

+ Melanie Lynskey wouldn’t mind doing a The Last of Us origin season.

+ This look inside the decision-making process at Amazon Studios is as maddening as you’re guessing it will be.

+ The Mamas are back on Good Trouble this week!