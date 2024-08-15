Jojo Siwa Hard Launches Her New Girlfriend, Dancer Dakayla Wilson, Through The Magic of Dance

JoJo Siwa hard-launched her new relationship on TikTok, posting a video of herself dancing with a caption that begins “Girlfriend taught a dance class” before inexplicably referring to herself in the third person. At the video’s conclusion, said girlfriend (also cited in the caption for “kicking JoJo’s ass”), dancer Dakayla Wilson of Tampa, collides with JoJo on the dance floor and the two women share a passionate, exhausted embrace.

In short order, additional videos began rolling in across the tiktok universe, further confirming the actuality of this relationship. One video with an unknown source showed DeKayla announcing to a full room of, I think, dancers?, that she has a girlfriend and then she hugs JoJo Siwa.

Of course, it isn’t an official JoJo relationship until she takes a girl to Disney, but fear not, that box has been checked.

Who is JoJo Siwa’s New Girlfriend, Dakayla Wilson?

18-year-old Dakayla Wilson, who like Siwa’s ex Avery, is from Tampa, Florida, describes herself as “a versatile artist withe a deep-rooted love for dance.” She met Siwa on the set of reality television dance program, So You Think You Can Dance, which began in March and featured Siwa as a judge and Wilson as a contestant. Wilson eventually landed as a runner-up for the season.

After one of her many impressive dances on the show, judge JoJo Siwa (wearing a one-armed silk red blazer with the word KARMA emblazoned on the lapel, a pair of bright red glasses and two deconstructed shoulder pads dripping with lace, silver and rhinestones.) noted “I feel like she’s so powerful… she is such a unique dancer.”

Dakayla and JoJo Siwa’s Tangled Web of So You Think You Can Dance Romance

According to a reputable source (People on TikTok Who Leave Comments), JoJo was previously dating Madison Rouge Alvarado, who also appeared as a contestant in So You Think You Can Dance. Madison won third place for the season, so I guess the second place prize must have been JoJo Siwa.

The first prize winner was a man named Anthony Curley, who became romantically involved with Dekayla Wilson during their time on the show. Following a partner dance performance, Judge JoJo said to Anthony: “When I saw you partnering with Madison I was like, wow, she feels really safe with you. And then I saw you partnering with DeKayla [laughs, hides behind a binder] and she felt a little more than safe with you!” All the judges agreed and everyone laughed and then Dekayla and Anthony said they had a really good Valentine’s Day???!

In conclusion: Dakayla Wilson is a really good dancer and they seem really happy so that’s nice

Life comes at you fast!