Pop Culture Fix: IRL Wives Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts Will Gay Up “The Rookie: Feds” Together

By

I just leaned this morning that my generation is the last one to learn how to read and write cursive! I have spent the last 30 minutes trying to get my wife to write something — anything! — in cursive, and she can’t! I AM THE KEEPER OF PENMANSHIP SECRETS! MY JOURNALS WILL BE AS CODED AS ANNE LISTER’S! Anyhoodle, here’s your Monday Pop Culture Fix, in an easy-to-read typed font.

+ The Rookie: Feds is bringing Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts together on-screen. According to TV LIne, “Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark.” I wish this wasn’t another cop show! But I also cannot pass by the irresistible call of the The Bettses looking at each other in that way they do. ACAB and love is not a lie. Just a few universal truths.

+ We got our first look at the upcoming final season of The Owl House yesterday. Look at Luz’s baby bi pin!

Luz, Hunter, and Gus all scarred up in the season three premiere of The Owl House

+ In a cover story with Harper’s Bazar, Charlize Theron said financiers behind Monster wanted “a hot lesbian movie with me and Christina Ricci.” Which is… of course they did. I was never upset at Patty Jenkins about that, though. Monster won a million Oscars. I simply wanted Wonder Woman to be a hot lesbian movie between Wonder Woman and Cheetah.

+ Fans are sharing the meaningful impact Heartbreak High had on them. Speaking of Heartbreak High, don’t miss Kayla’s glowing review!

+ Just 39 memes that prove Do Revenge is the best Netflix movie of all time.

+ Melissa Etheridge on helping celebrities come out, love, grief — and how her “wild parties” inspired The L Word

+ Queer For Fear delivers a deliciously unapologetic dive into horror’s queerness.

+ Cynthia Erivo shares why she came out as bisexual later in life.

+ The queer cartoon My Superhero Husband made its debut at Cartoon Forum last week, to much hype and many cheers. I don’t know much about it beyond Variety’s write-up, but I have never seen a cartoon character for 12-year-olds who has visible top surgery scars, and that makes me SO EXCITED.

The main character in My Cartoon Husband, a trans guy, stands in jean shorts and bunny slippers with visible top surgery scars

+ Welp. Another day, another gay TV show cancellation. This time it’s Peacock and Queer As Folk.

+ Sue Bird raised the flag at the Seahawks game yesterday.

+ Seasons 1-5 of Living Single are now streaming on HBO Max, just in case you’re looking for them on Hulu and not finding them.

+ Leslie Grace shared some behind-the-scenes Batgirl footage on social media.

+ Natalie said it was gonna happen and it happened: Lauren and Leyla are over on New Amsterdam.

+ May I interest you in a new clip from WEDNESDAY?

+ And may I also interest you in the full Last of Us trailer finally!!!! (Spoilers if you haven’t yet played the game but still plan to before the series starts.)

