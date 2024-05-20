How We See Our Impairments as a Disabled Sapphic Couple

When I was twenty, one of my lungs had a li’l menty b and collapsed. The records call it a spontaneous pneumothorax. Which is a lot of syllables to say it crapped out without obvious cause. I opted for surgery to prevent future incidents that would need re-hospitalization.

A team of very nice medical professionals knocked me out, cut me open, and stuck their tools into my chest cavity. Most importantly, they hosed the interior down in talc powder. This intentionally irritated the tissue and forced it to scar over aggressively, fusing my lung to the chest cavity. Can’t pop a lung if it’s always stuck in a semi-open position.

It was exactly as painful as you think and worse.

I now live with the after-effects of this physiological trauma. There’s nerve damage where the incisions were made. Half my chest is numb and doesn’t sweat at all because of that. The numbness? Great for tattoos. The broken thermostat? Less helpful. I start overheating at like 84°F. Not ideal on a planet that gets a bit warmer every year.

Still, the procedure worked. I won’t have any more major collapses (in that lung…). Instead, I live with persistent minor collapses. Not severe enough to need hospitalization, but they leave me slow and wheezing for weeks while healing.

It wasn’t easy to reach, but my answer to working through this is kindness and tenderness. A week in Intensive Care surrounded by people on the precipice. A year spent sleeping on the ‘wrong’ side while I recovered. A decade to accept that I can never safely hit the gym or jog again. I can’t have the strength of others around me, but I’m proud of my young body for what it’s endured.

My body is a brilliant construct that has earned every single breath. After feeling the air strangled out of me by my own lung, I can’t take anything for granted. I now meet my lung with the care it didn’t receive during childhood. Kind words. Clean air. Ample rest.

When it twinges, I take a seat without pressing the issue. I articulate my limits to those around me. I’ve learned never to place anything ahead of these needs. It’s not just about feeling unwell. If I push my hurt lung to meet a deadline or social obligation, I’m implying that my obligations are more valuable than breathing itself. I can’t let that pass.

My body has fought for every day it has on Earth and in return, I can only offer it unrestrained kindness. That’ll have to be enough.