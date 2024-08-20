‘How Do I Date When I’m Attracted to Hardly Anyone?’

Q:

Hey Autostraddle team! I hope you all are good!I have a question that I don’t see in a lot of places. It’s going to sound so strange. Basically, my situation is that I’ve been out and queer for a long time now, and I get quite a bit of attention from people. I have a lot of self-confidence and if I’m into somebody, I’m not afraid to make a move.

My problem, though, is that I’m just never into anybody. I’ve tried, believe me. I’ve tried apps, where I go out on dates with people who are perfectly lovely people, and I actually make quite a few friendships out of them, but never anything more — or worst case scenario end up having to let somebody down gently, which makes me feel bad, so I’ve actually changed my profile to specify that I’m looking for friendships in order to curtail expectations. I’ve tried bars, where I generally get hassled all night until I’m uncomfortable enough to leave. I’ve tried friends of friends.

I’m not asexual, because I will get that attraction to somebody occasionally, and then it will be *hot*. I’m not exactly demisexual either, because when the attraction hits, it’s immediate.

A lot of people tell me to keep on trying, to find someone who is nice and with whom I click mentally, and keep on working on the sex part. I’ve tried that. It’s awful. If I try pushing myself to sleep with someone if there isn’t any attraction, it ends up turning into absolute repulsion – I end up in the shower, wanting to scrub off my skin, and feeling horribly guilty about feeling that way about a perfectly nice person in a consensual situation.

Whenever I do have the attraction and sparks are there, it tends not to lead to anything more. I’m kind of BDSM-y, sexually, and the people with the sparks tend to be poly, and I am absolutely not poly, despite having tried it multiple times. (I’m just kind of wired monogamously. It makes sense. My attraction to people is so rare in the first place that when it hits, there’s absolutely no way I’m going to be attracted to anyone else.) I really, really would like to be dating someone right now, but I feel like all I’m doing is wasting people’s time by hanging out with them and hoping that a physical attraction will magically form itself. Then the other part is that because my lack of attraction is somehow kryptonite to people who like a challenge, I can end up feeling pressured or getting harassed. Please tell me there are other people like me out there!

A:

Hiii anon,

Welcome to the inbox! Okay, so welcome to the Complex Sexualities team. None of us can fit into an umbrella term. We’re all personally victimized/empowered by the fluidity of our attraction. I’m Summer. I’m bisexual-but-men-are-on-thin-ice. My girlfriend is sapphic-bisexual-pillow-princess-with-a-hibernatory-sex-drive. And we’re the ones lucky enough to have some of it figured out. I’ve met people whose sexualities are best explained by an interrobang type in comic sans. Or a blurry reaction gif from 2014.

So, I’m not gonna try and label you because I think you’re in an introspective space where labels might be more confining than helpful. What I will do is assure you that what you’re going through happens a lot, and you’re experiencing sexuality as your personhood calls for it. Even if it can be dissatisfactory.

The thing about sexuality is that we all have an internal sense (or absence) of it, but a lot of it plays out in interactions with the outside world. Looking at your question, I get the sense you have good self-confidence and awareness of your needs. But the friction you’re experiencing happens when you meet the social world. App dating, dating friends, and bars have given limited success. Poly people might fit your map of sexuality, but you’re not poly. It goes on.

To me, that speaks to friction between your social context and your needs. Which is to say, you’ve done nothing ‘wrong’ and there is no fix here rooted in ‘self-improvement’ or further change. You have changed to meet the mould, and it’s not working. Realizing the issue isn’t you but your context is both liberating and so annoying. It means there’s truly nothing ‘wrong’ with you or your approach, but you also can’t force your setting to change to your benefit.

Still, I think there’s space for small adjustments and considerations that might help. We can’t change everything around us, but we can tilt things in our favor without forcing ourselves further beyond the comfort zone.

Be your app dating self

I noted that you’ve changed your apps to say you’re seeking friends. You’re correct in that it can soften the landing when things go wrong, but it’s happening at your expense. You’re compromising on your desires in preparation for failure, and I don’t think that’s fair to you.

One avenue that’s always improved my app dating experience is being unapologetically honest about my needs without being brash or rude. My profiles always detail exactly who I am and what I’m looking for. Anyone who is disinterested can weed themselves out, and it leads to a pool of people who are likely to match my desires. The quantity in that pool might be smaller, but the quality of my interactions skyrockets.

App dating is at its heart, about matchmaking. And matchmaking is a lot harder if you give info that runs counter to your interests. Your profile is set up to look for friends, so that might be exactly what you get. Being honest and forward on a dating profile doesn’t mean condescension or hostility. That’s a terrible first impression. Honesty is freeing. It filters out mismatched people while presenting your desires. Even if it doesn’t go perfectly, you can be confident that you put your best self forward.

Be present without force

Your paragraph about wanting to scrub the skin off after sex that lacks attraction was visceral and resonant. I normally see or experience that act around trauma, although I’ve found myself in the same place after consensual sex in a really bad emotional state.

That passage was very revealing in that it showed just how much you want to experience attraction. Like so many of us who felt unwanted, you surpassed your comfort zone in search of the good feeling. All I can do is encourage you to be gentler on yourself. Your sexuality is already stormy and forcing the issue is more likely to lead to pain than success.

Rather, I advocate for being present when we’re unsure about a situation. There’s a middle route between looking out for ourselves and the person in front of us that doesn’t ask too much of ourselves. In situations where pressing the issue might yield an immediate result, it may also forever sour the relationship (of no fault of the other person).

Do something you enjoy, but socially

Dating advice often pushes the ‘try a hobby’ or ‘put yourself out there’ line. What that misses is that our underlying intentions shape the experience of being ‘out there.’ People who go out of their comfort zone in search of relationships are doing something at their expense in the hope of success. And when success is slow to come, we’re left with a crappy experience and a sense of failure.

An indoorsy person looking for connection in a nightclub. A germaphobe looking for hookups at a music festival. Someone who hates app dating tries it as a last resort. It’s a story repeated a million times over. I don’t know your feelings about the friend groups, bars, and apps you’ve tried. But I can’t imagine they’ve improved since you’ve tried and failed to find relationships through them.

Partaking in an activity in search of relationships is energy intensive. Rather, I think people benefit from doing something that happens to involve like-minded people without the expectation of dating. That keeps the experience from being soured and removes the threat of ‘failure.’ Putting yourself out there by doing something you enjoy is a near-certain road to enrichment. Putting yourself out there in search of something not related to the activity means only one outcome is successful and everything else is disappointing.

Bottom line

I’ve been in your position, and I empathize with the frustration of desperately wanting someone in my life. I’ve slept with people who weren’t good for me in search of the magic feeling. I’ve put myself in spaces I hate with hopes of finding romance. I’ve displayed untrue versions of myself to seem more appealing or easier to access.

The outcome in all of these cases was misery. Misery due to tarnishing activities I enjoyed. Misery for violating my own boundaries. Misery in not being myself.

Things turned around for me when I started being gentler on myself. When I did the work I could and then told myself that the rest is the world’s problem and the world can have me as I am. I became a more emotionally whole person, and that took the weight of dating off my shoulders. After all, the gentleness we want for our future partners needs to start with ourselves.