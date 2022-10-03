Feature image photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images
Well hello and welcome to your first Pop Culture Fix of 2022 SPOOPY SEASON! How long do you wait before buying Halloween candy? I saw Walgreen’s was stacked to the ceiling with treats this morning!
+ I honestly don’t know if this is going to be gay, but it feels like it will absolutely be gay? AMC is fully aware that Delphine and Cosima were — and remain! — one of Orphan Black‘s biggest draws. Anyhoodle, here’s our first look at Krysten Ritter as Lucy in Orphan Black: Echoes. According to CBR: ” The series, which will be set in the near future and explore the scientific manipulation of human existence, follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”
+ Also, I just want to say that there are her photos of her looking LITERALLY like Marceline the Vampire Queen on Getty.
+ Well, um. Here’s an intergenerational headline from the New York Times: The Lesbian Perez Hilton of TikTok.
+ Anna Silk and Rachel Skarsten are making a Lost Girl podcast!!!
+ Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter told her that growing up with a lesbian icon mom wasn’t exactly a normal experience.
+ Lauren Ludwig’s FX comedy pilot sounds right up our alley: “The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.”
+ Bros star Ts Madison on acting, the future of trans cinema, and Marvel. Related: Bros tanked at the box office.
+ Levearge is back for season two on November 16th.
+ Bryan Fuller’s list of queer horror films everyone should see. Related: The ten best queer characters from horror TV shows, movies, and games.
+ House of the Dragon fans want the show to be more queer, and that’s a good thing.
+ Please make a movie or TV show about a cool dude who uses a wheelchair. That’s it. That’s the request. One cool dude who uses a wheelchair.
+ Sophie Turner’s line-reading from Do Revenge makes me wonder if I know what cocaine even looks like.
+ WAKANDA FOREVER!
“Show them who we are.” Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: #WakandaForever, only in theaters November 11.
+ Jayde Adams blows fans away with phenomenal tango filled with queer drama on Strictly Come Dancing.
+ Queer storytelling is front and center at the 60th annual New York Film Festival.
+ Queer icon Janelle Monáe to receive Trailblazer Award at 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards.
+ How to be queer in country music / the story of Mya Byrne.
+ Marvel’s queer, disabled Spider-Hero is its most relatable new character in years.
+ Community cast (and Gillian Anderson) celebrate the forthcoming movie news.
+ She hasn’t seen Gen Q, but Guinevere Turner would be interested in bringing back ol’ Gabby Deveaux.
+ OKAY KEKE PALMER!
A Lost Girl podcast with Anna Silk and Rachel sounds interesting. That show went off the rails really quickly imo and it seemed like there was a lot stuff going on behind the scenes that Anna could shed some light on and since Rachel doesn’t show up until the later seasons she’ll have a bit of an outsider perspective.
I’d especially be interested once they get the scrapped/changed storylines that had to incorporate Anna’s pregnancy in season 4 or even the storyline changes in season two that had to incorporate the unexpected extra nine episodes that were ordered last minute.