Pop Culture Fix: Here’s Your First Peep at Krysten Ritter in “Orphan Black: Echoes”

Well hello and welcome to your first Pop Culture Fix of 2022 SPOOPY SEASON! How long do you wait before buying Halloween candy? I saw Walgreen’s was stacked to the ceiling with treats this morning!

+ I honestly don’t know if this is going to be gay, but it feels like it will absolutely be gay? AMC is fully aware that Delphine and Cosima were — and remain! — one of Orphan Black‘s biggest draws. Anyhoodle, here’s our first look at Krysten Ritter as Lucy in Orphan Black: Echoes. According to CBR: ” The series, which will be set in the near future and explore the scientific manipulation of human existence, follows a group of women as they weave their way into each other’s lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unraveling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal.”

Orphan Black with a cut and bruised face talking to a kid in Orphan Black: Echoes

+ Also, I just want to say that there are her photos of her looking LITERALLY like Marceline the Vampire Queen on Getty.

Krysten Ritter in a floppy sun hat and Marceline in the exact same hat

+ Well, um. Here’s an intergenerational headline from the New York Times: The Lesbian Perez Hilton of TikTok.

+ Anna Silk and Rachel Skarsten are making a Lost Girl podcast!!!

+ Rosie O’Donnell’s daughter told her that growing up with a lesbian icon mom wasn’t exactly a normal experience.

+ Lauren Ludwig’s FX comedy pilot sounds right up our alley: “The project is described as a metaphysical comedy about a group of queer twenty-somethings forced by the most unlikely source to confront their generational anxieties and unpack their emotional baggage.”

+ Bros star Ts Madison on acting, the future of trans cinema, and Marvel. Related: Bros tanked at the box office.

+ Levearge is back for season two on November 16th.

+ Bryan Fuller’s list of queer horror films everyone should see. Related: The ten best queer characters from horror TV shows, movies, and games.

+ House of the Dragon fans want the show to be more queer, and that’s a good thing.

+ Please make a movie or TV show about a cool dude who uses a wheelchair. That’s it. That’s the request. One cool dude who uses a wheelchair.

+ Sophie Turner’s line-reading from Do Revenge makes me wonder if I know what cocaine even looks like.

+ WAKANDA FOREVER!

+ Jayde Adams blows fans away with phenomenal tango filled with queer drama on Strictly Come Dancing.

+ Queer storytelling is front and center at the 60th annual New York Film Festival.

+ Queer icon Janelle Monáe to receive Trailblazer Award at 2022 Outfest Legacy Awards.

+ How to be queer in country music / the story of Mya Byrne.

+ Marvel’s queer, disabled Spider-Hero is its most relatable new character in years.

+ Community cast (and Gillian Anderson) celebrate the forthcoming movie news.

+ She hasn’t seen Gen Q, but Guinevere Turner would be interested in bringing back ol’ Gabby Deveaux.

+ OKAY KEKE PALMER!

