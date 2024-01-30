Help Me Find a Hot Plus Size Queer Outfit for a Gay Wedding

I absolutely love weddings. I love the planning, colors, flowers, food, and even the drama. Part of the fun is dressing up in ways we normally don’t get to. Even if you aren’t in the wedding party, you have an excuse to dive deep into your closet and find that one nice thing from that one event you went to a couple years ago. Better yet, it gives you an excuse to do hours of online shopping.

No matter the type or location of the wedding, there’s a social etiquette to wedding attire. If the couple doesn’t specify black tie, then we all pretty much accept business casual attire. For some, that may look like a suit. For others, this could be a khaki and printed shirt option. And for others, it could be a simple but elegant dress.

Sure, I guess the rules apply even if you’re queer, but what if they didn’t? What if you decided to dress to your full maximalist potential at the next wedding? If you’re going to a gay wedding, you might as well be GAY! So let’s dress for it!

As you may or may not know, our very own Managing Editor Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya is getting gay married in February! The vibe is bold, dramatic, peacocking, and ultimately flamboyantly queer. I would like to make a statement with my look. While this particular dress code vibe certainly isn’t the case for every queer wedding, it’s fun to have a few go-to personality pieces on hand for any special occasion where you want to sport a little flare. So, let’s pick an outfit to flaunt at our next gay wedding!

As a plus sized baddie on a budget, I’ve listed these from least expensive to most expensive, and the size ranges are included as well. It’s hard to be gay and look cool and not be broke! Check out the following ideas for plus size wedding guest outfit inspiration!

This Lane Bryant option is definitely more for the holiday months (especially February). If you live in a colder climate, this could pair well with a statement jacket or fun jewelry. I could see myself wearing it with platform patent leather boots and a leather jacket, or going high femme and doing heels with a furry pink coat.

Satin Double Breasted Blazer ($40, sizes 14-28)

Eloquii is my go-to store for more dressy occasion plus size wear. This green color isn’t necessarily the most bold, but if you pair it with its matching pants or statement trousers you could certainly brighten it up.

ASOS DESIGN 90s oversized organza shirt in white ($45, sizes 2XS-4XL)

So, this isn’t exactly bold, I just thought it would be a hot look to sport off your newly healed top surgery scars. Or, I don’t know, wear glitter nipple coverings and call it a day. Pair it with a brightly colored duster or cape for a dramatic look.

The velvet purple is bold but still understated and extremely romantic. This is a great option for femmes wanting to try out colors beyond a neutral palette.

Plus Size Velvet Sequin Flare Pants ($75, sizes 14-22)

I LOVE Nasty Gal’s whole aesthetic, but they only go up to a 22. When you can find things that fit, they often have flashy, higher quality pieces for a fair price. This pink and black pattern is also available in a skirt and matching blazer, depending on your size.

Printed Blazer With Faux Leather Collar ($78, sizes 14-32)

Again, Eloquii is great for more plus size options. I was immediately drawn to this paint suit combo, because it’s still neutral colors (so, I could wear the top or bottom to work), but together it’s quite bold.

Plus Size Tassel Beaded Mini Shift Dress ($95, sizes 14-22)

This screams NYE party to me, but if it fits your all-around vibe, it’s the perfect dress for dancing the night away and catching a cutie’s eye.

I’m going to be honest: I have no idea what the quality of these Kohl’s suits are like. However, they seemed in my budget, versatile, and inclusive in size ranges. Some of them could be a little costumey, but some patterns or colors could be spot on for the vibe or venue.

The Empower Double Breasted Blazer ($139, sizes XS-3XL)

A friend sent this to me because she thought of me. It’s 100% my vibe, and depending on how bold you usually dress, it could be a statement fit for you. This pattern has most sizes available, but if you have different size needs you could play around with their different patterns (like the one with snakes!).

Glitter Detail Brocade Wide Leg Mary Fit Pants ($139, sizes 10-30)

I’ve never heard of Ulla Popken, but their stuff kept popping up in my searches, so I thought I’d include this shimmery pink pant suit set. They have a lot of dress options, so if that’s something you want to try, I’d give their suggestions a look as well, even if it’s

I LOVE THIS LOOK. IT’S SO GAY. It’s also $300 in total. Am I thinking about getting it anyways and blaming it on my manic tendencies? Maybe.

I’ve never been a huge animal print fan, but for whatever reason this year feels like the time for wild animal chic. It’s the perfect combo of a funky pattern and a satin cloth to give it that elevated push it needs for fancy events.

I’ve spent far too long searching for options that aren’t basic or neutral, and let me tell you, it’s hard work! While fast fashion typically is the most affordable route, it has its obvious drawbacks, and I’ve tried to stay away from the big names. If none of these places/options work, the last suggestion I have for you and myself is to hit up plus size thrift stores like The Plus Bus based in Los Angeles but also available online. Since it’s all donation based, their inventory is constantly changing, so what I suggest now may not be up tomorrow. However, they always have some killer pieces like this 13 Going on 30 Dress and this ASOS Jacquard Blue and Gold Dress.

It’s tough out here, and I feel like I’ve now expended my options. Look, we all just want to look gay and hot! So, if you have any further suggestions PLEASE hit me up in the comments.